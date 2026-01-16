A young man couldn’t hide his excitement after visiting a stadium in Morocco and seeing something unexpected

He shared a video of what he saw inside the stadium during an ongoing football match on the big field, with thousands of people in attendance

He praised Morocco for the standard of the stadium and posted the video online showing its interior

A young Nigerian couldn’t hide his excitement after entering a stadium in Morocco for the first time amid the AFCON tournament.

The individual spoke in a video he shared on his page as he praised Morocco for the standard of the stadium, which was largely visible in the clip.

Nigerian man praises Morocco stadium

At the beginning of the video he shared on his page, @omaakatugba, he mentioned that the stadium is of the same standard as a World Cup venue, as the video shows the inside of the stadium.

He said in the video:

"Morocco una do this one oo, see stadium. This is World Cup standard, guys. Just take a look, I am completely blown away. This is the FIFA World Cup disguised as an African Nations Cup. Big credit to Morocco. This is on a completely different level."

As he posted the video online, he added a caption to further express his thoughts.

It read:

"Thank you Morocco for making AFCON feel like the World Cup. A blessing to Africa, reminding us that world-class hosting is possible on this continent — when preparation meets ambition."

Reactions as man visits Morocco

Ben ABR noted:

"I want them to win it as a gift. what an organization."

Kingsley DXB said:

"Morocco Vs Nigeria wait for that match."

Call_me_adian noted:

"Hope no be you say… oshimen shoukd have put the ball in the up not on the ground."

Dego stressed:

"No goal line technology..too bad."

Gabby noted:

"if only the stadium will be this packed in other games."

iamphilix noted:

"Oga, watch the match and stop disturbing us with the noise."

kollinz stated:

"That is why CAF wants to give them the trophy😂…with poor officiating."

Seven Billions wrote:

"They for nor put Morocco vs Nigeria."

Sam Osagiede shared:

"That is why they will gave them cup mak my would."

off01t noted:

"And I can tell you that's the reason why this boy team was able to play good football 😂😂😂 th y tried, please they should host the next one until any country can meet this standards."

HOLAWALE said:

"You later joined super eagle in Morocco."

