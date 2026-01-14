A Nigerian journalist travelled to Morocco to interview the Super Eagles players ahead of their clash with the African team

She shared the things she noticed about the players as the video shows them training ahead of the big game

The journalist went on to share the promise the Super Eagles made as they get ready to face Morocco in the AFCON semi-final

A journalist expressed joy as a Super Eagles player made a bold promise to all Nigerians ahead of their semi-final match against Morocco in the AFCON tournament.

The lady visited the place where the Super Eagles were having their training in Morocco in preparation for the match.

Journalist reports from training ground

She shared what she noticed about the players and also mentioned the promise the Super Eagles made, which she explained in the video.

The clip, shared by the journalist @_ivorydee on her TikTok page, shows her on the field with a few Super Eagles players seen on the same pitch.

She said at the beginning of the clip:

"Live at the training ground where the Super Eagles are having their final training ahead of the big clash against Morocco."

"As you can see, the Super Eagles, they look really happy and excited, and I believe their mentality is up there."

She went on to speak about the promise the Super Eagles made.

Her statement:

"They promised us that they're going to bring the trophy home and we're going to progress to the next round. The Super Eagles look great, and I believe it's showtime for us."

Reactions as journalist speaks about players

