The United States military has announced a list of benefits for individuals who enlist in the country's military

The benefits can also be enjoyed by the spouse of an enlisted soldier, as well as the children of the military personnel

The benefits that military personnel who enlist in the army will enjoy are not limited to the points highlighted in this article

In order to encourage able men and women to join the force, the United States military has published a list of benefits individuals would enjoy after signing up for the Army.

Details of these benefits can be found on the official website of the United States Army.

US Army shares key advantages of joining the military force. Photo Source: US Army

Source: Twitter

US Army announces benefits for recruits

Just like in the Nigerian military, there are ranks in the United States Army, some of which include captain, lieutenant, major, colonel, and more.

While the Nigerian government pays its military officers attractive salaries from time to time, this article focuses only on the benefits individuals would enjoy after joining the United States military.

The article curated by Legit.ng listed 5 benefits people who join the United States military will enjoy. This does not, however, mean that there are only 5 benefits in the U.S. military, but only those detailed on the military website.

No. 1 Tuition

The United States military revealed on its website that the Army takes care of its personnel and, due to this, may cover education fees, student loans, and a few other charges.

It explained that it supports its personnel to progress in their military careers and also in their personal lives.

The statement supporting this, which can be found on the United States military website, reads:

“The Army will help pay for your education, student loans, and certifications so you’ll be set up for success at both your Army job and your career after service.”

No. 2 Healthcare

Just like how the United States military supports individuals in progressing in their military careers and personal lives, which includes education and several other areas, it also places importance on the well-being of military personnel.

The United States military explained that it provides health benefits to military personnel, spouses, and children of soldiers.

The statement on the military website reads:

“We’re committed to the well-being of our Soldiers and their families, which is why you’ll receive excellent health benefits at no cost when you serve full time.”

US Army announces major benefits for new recruits and their families. Photo Source: US Army

Source: Twitter

No. 3 Competitive salary

Just like how several other countries in the world, including the UK, pay high salaries to their military personnel to afford them what it takes to take care of their basic needs, the United States military offers a competitive salary.

The statement which proves this on the Army website reads:

“Enlisted Soldiers earn a competitive base salary and may also be eligible for bonuses, allowances, and other benefits. Here’s an example of your potential earnings using data for a married private (E2) in Fort Campbell, KY, with less than two years of service.”

No. 4 Bonuses

Besides the attractive salary, which the United States government places importance on, it explains in the same post that personnel are eligible for various bonuses, which are different from their monthly pay.

Bonuses, however, are based on several factors that a person would better understand and be entitled to after meeting certain conditions after enlisting in the military.

The U.S. Army wrote on its official website:

“The Army offers rewards above and beyond your salary. Find out what bonuses you may be eligible for based on factors like ship date, job selection, skills, and training.”

No. 5 Vacation

The United States military gives its personnel time off the job, and sometimes military personnel may even enjoy paid holidays.

There are limited details on this on the website of the U.S. military; however, a statement that gives a brief insight explains that military personnel will:

“Get time for vacation, also including 11 paid national holidays off each year along with weekends and sick days.”

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom military has released the annual salaries of some of its officers, including cadets, second lieutenants, captains, and majors.

The report shows that pay increases with rank and experience, with higher-ranking officers earning more than junior officers.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom military has released the yearly salaries of its army personnel by rank.

The report shows that pay increases depending on rank, with recruits and privates earning less than higher ranks like lance corporal, corporal, and sergeant.

Breakdown shows how UAE military salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that military workers in the UAE are paid differently based on their rank, experience, and education.

The report shows that senior officers earn more than junior ones, and salaries increase as people spend more years in service. It also notes that men and women do not earn the same amount, and that government workers may earn slightly more than those in private jobs.

Source: Legit.ng