In the year 2025, content creators, in their characteristic manner, made the internet lively with controversies

As is well known, content creators are usually looking for ways to get public attention to maximise reach and clout

As the year draws to an end, Legit.ng takes a look at three content creators who trended online over Chinese products

Many content creators are known for seeking public attention to further their social media reach and establish their personal brands.

In the present-day digital space, attention is a strong capital sought after by social media users.

VeryDarkMan, Blord and China Ross were in the news in 2025.

In the year 2025, there are content creators or social media users with large followings, who remain the talking points due to their actions.

When considering social media creators who trended because of controversies, there of them come to mind.

In the later part of 2025, social media activist, VeryDarkMan, businessman, Blord and Chinese businessman, Ross Boss were enmeshed in hot public spats. This article looks at what led to their social media fights.

1. Blord unboxes upgraded iPhone XR

Blord whose real name is Linus Williams Ifejirika is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the CEO of Blord Group. He has significant social media clout.

Often, he promotes his products on social media. Many of those products are imported from China and they carry his trademark.

In 2025, Blord unveiled an iPhone XR which he said was upgraded to iPhone 17 Pro and freshly imported from China.

“It came in a brand new carton. Follow me and unbox it, let me see the wonder China are doing. This is XR, but they converted it to 17 Pro. It’s an upgrade; just the way they upgrade G-wagon. Make I see. It's sealed. This one no be clone o. This na direct iPhone, it can do whatever iPhone is doing. Just that the panel is XR, then the casing is 17 Pro. Your enemies no go even know. Just see..”

He stated that the upgraded iPhone XR goes for N400,000.

2. VeryDarkMan counters Blord

As soon as Blord released the price of his upgraded iPhone XR, Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VDM countered him.

Incidentally, VDM was in China at the time Blord dropped the price of his phone, so he decided to do a price check.

He called out Blord and accused him of trying to extort Nigerians with an upgraded iPhone.

His words:

"Blord, I think you forgot that I am in China. Why do you want to extort Nigerians? All in the name of business, you want to make so much profit."

He went on to claim that the iPhone costs N280k in China, noting that he has personally confirmed it.

This set off a series of spats between the two public figures which lasted for days.

3. VDM VS China Ross

In another controversial move, VDM called out China Ross, a Chinese businessman long seen as his friend.

However, in a viral post, VDM told his followers not to do business with Ross simply because they see him with the Chinese man.

He suggested that he cannot trust Ross' integrity and said he would not be held responsible if anything goes wrong.

In his response, Ross Boss fought back, revealing that he was the one who brought VDM to China with $15,000.

His words:

"Ross sent an invitation letter to VDM and covered all the expenses. There are records of cash payments for shopping and bank transfers. The total amount Ross spent is $15,000, and I don’t care about this money at all. Can you tell me what exactly happened? Being misunderstood is a really unpleasant thing. Would you spend time and $15,000 to deceive a friend you’ve known for a year? The day before yesterday, I even called Brother VDM to arrange his flight back to Germany and prepare samples of the products he likes."

Again, there were series of exchange between the estranged friends with many Nigerians blaming VDM for attempting to discredit Ross.

Video below shows VDM and Ross when the going was good:

VeryDarkMan called out China Ross and the businessman responded.

