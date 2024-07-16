Social media personality, Verydarkman (VDM), has laughed at the cryptocurrency boss, Blord, and claimed that he has been arrested

According to reports, Blord was arrested by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and VDM boasts about having a hand in it

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services but the latter attacked his financial status

Social media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has continued to drag cryptocurrency boss, Linus Williams, aka Blord, and made claims that he has been arrested.

Verydarkman tackles Blord over his arrest in Abuja. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @blord_official

Source: Instagram

VDM stated that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had given him the approval to write petitions to him and Blord should free himself if he has the influence.

He noted that Blord's social media manager was making posts for him because he was detained in Abuja on July 15.

The social media activist tackled Blord over his customer service, but the billionaire said VDM's low financial status was affecting him. Hence, he advised people to make money so that they do not end up as a nuisance.

VDM said he had nothing to lose and asked him to come on Instagram Live if he had not been arrested.

See VDM's posts below:

Reactions trail VDM's post

Several social media users have commented on VDM's post. See some of the reactions below:

@a_bottle_of_rose:

"This guy doesn’t sleep at night. His bitterness wouldn’t let him sleep."

@kisholoriebi:

"Never engage in a battle with a man who has absolutely nothing to lose."

@kelvin_kertz:

"These wings you all are giving VDM, he will grow so big someday and you all will regret it."

@bitcoin_fahda:

"Some of these engineers that build finance apps can be dubious. His response to VDM was his only mistake! In business, don’t reply to criticism with emotion, just allow the management to response."

@chi_.omaa:

"This boy thinks he’s Jesus our lord and personal savior."

@onus_media1:

"The same thing he's accusing the rich of doing is the same thing he is doing right now."

VDM makes claims about VDM's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman raised eyebrows online after he made claims about Blord's recent police detention.

Reports went viral on July 15 that the popular crypto trader was in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

The social media activist came forward to question the businessman about his claimed influence as he made a promise to the FCID, igniting reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng