Blord has opened up about some of the challenges he is facing as a cryptocurrency businessman during a seminar

According to him, he has lost a huge amount of money to cybercriminals, but he has also learned to keep his enemies close

Fans reacted to his comments about his company and the criminals who were caught stealing from him

Cryptocurrency businessman Linus Williams, better known as Blord, faced backlash over his comments at an event.

The businessman, who has had a long-running battle with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM, was at the event when he shared some of the challenges his company is facing.

According to Blord, he lost 1.2 million to hackers on one of his apps. Although he didn’t specify the currency of the amount, many speculated that it was in dollars.

Blord, who was celebrated by his staff a few months ago, added that he had to employ the services of cybersecurity experts and tech specialists to resolve the issue on the app.

He mentioned that one of the hackers was caught, but he never involved the police in the case.

Blord shares what he did to hacker

The businessman explained that after catching the hacker, whom he referred to as a "very small boy," he decided to employ him to work with him.

The father of two was celebrated by his staff, further noted that the hacker showed him the loopholes in his app, which made it an easy target for hackers.

Fans react to Blord's video

Fans of the businessman reacted skeptically, as the post on his page claimed that Blord lost dollars.

Many accused him of lying, adding that his story didn’t add up because people don’t continue to keep their enemies close.

Blord's fans react to his video

Reactions have trailed what the cryptocurrency boss said about his business at an event. Here are comments below:

@jeremiahrmg commented:

"This story is not adding up at all. Losing $1.2M on an app is already a major security failure, but catching a hacker yourself and suddenly turning him into an employee? Sounds more like PR than reality. Real cybercrime cases don’t play out like Nollywood scripts."

@MaziChubby shared:

"People won’t believe this story.. but whether true or not let me share something.. Many western companies actually do open a hacking contest for their apps, websites and whatnot just to test its security stronghold after which these companies employ same hackers."

@JuujuGirl wrote:

"lol, every company does this with ethical hackers, Blord should stop all these motigbesional tactics. Even company most especially financial companies hires ethical hackers to test their products. that's how they will be able to rectify loopholes and update their softwares. Also ethical hackers use these to find jobs. Elon musk hired a guy who hacked into his x acc. make rest jare."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

