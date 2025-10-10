A popular businessman, Blord, unboxed an iPhone XR that was upgraded to an iPhone 17 Pro in a viral video that he shared online

He tested the camera quality and explained how the device was upgraded from China, while showing off other features

The price of the device caught people’s attention, as he mentioned that he had two extra devices for sale

A popular businessman, Blord, upgraded an iPhone XR to an iPhone 17 Pro and put it up for sale.

He narrated how he reached out to his associate in China to help him perform the upgrade.

Blord unboxes an iPhone XR, which was upgraded to an iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: @blord_official

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video by @blord_official, the millinaire showed how he unboxed the upgraded iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR bore a resemblance to the orange iPhone 17 Pro, and the man showcased the picture quality and other features.

He said:

“It came in a brand new carton. Follow me and unbox it, let me see the wonder China are doing. This is XR, but they converted it to 17 Pro. It’s an upgrade; just the way they upgrade G-wagon. Make I see.

“It's sealed. This one no be clone o. This na direct iPhone, it can do whatever iPhone is doing. Just that the panel is XR, then the casing is 17 Pro. Your enemies no go even know. Just see..”

In the caption, he announced that he had two such iPhones available and was willing to sell them for N400,000 each.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail iPhone XR upgrade to 17 Pro

@mrs_blord said:

"They finished work here. i was extremely wowed by everything and the fact that the camera quality clean is one big mood omo.'

@vivacious_vina said:

"I love the way you were very truthful about it."

@nobleosinachi said:

"Omo XR wey don gbim, dem refurbish am to 17. wonders shall never end."

@tifesingz said:

"I don’t understand the rationale behind trying to look rich when you are not! Why not just buy the 17?? No be person dey buy am? If you no fii buy, why not stick to the one you can afford? Una too dey do."

kate_ogechii said:

"I can only hear this kind thing in Nigeria. Real Apple Store can’t do this, so stop kidding."

olis_arichard said:

"I talk am say na this one una dey buy because as I dey see as people dey buy am I shock."

@collinsxl_ said:

"Why buy XR 400k when you go just buy original 13, better battery, better screen, better camera, better processor. All so you go oppress who no send, with wetin nobody go dey reason in the next 6 months."

@eltno said:

"Na why I tell people say iPhone no get level, you can't try this on Samsung phone. E no go lap well."

@ebuka_ezenduka said:

"Since dy fit upgrade møtør nothing bad if they upgrade phones too na, u sha no fit come ask me to showing d setting to confirm if 17 or upgraded."

Popular businessman, Blord, upgrades an iPhone XR to an iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Annice Lyn

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a 19-year-old girl claimed she was the first person in her city to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, while another lady who bought the iPhone 17 Pro rated the camera quality.

Lady unboxes new iPhone 17 Pro Max

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who bought the newly released iPhone 17 Pro Max unboxed the device in a video.

Many reacted as she said that it would be her last iPhone, as she opened the silver device she just got.

Netizens who saw her viral video shared what they noticed about the iPhone Pro Max she bought.

Source: Legit.ng