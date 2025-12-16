Peller, the Algorithm and the Cost of Recklessness

Editor’s note: In this piece, journalist and analyst Oluwafemi Popoola examines Peller’s dangerous livestream stunt, the pressures of online fame, and why moments of recklessness on social media can have real-life consequences.

When news broke on Sunday, 14 December, that a young man had crashed his car during a livestream on the Lekki–Epe Expressway, my first response was concern. A crash, regardless of who is involved, is not entertainment. A life was put at risk. So were the lives of other road users. Popular TikTok content creator Hamzat Habeeb, better known as Peller, could have died. That possibility should sober everyone. Whatever one thinks about his content or public persona, a near-fatal incident demands seriousness.

Peller’s crash occurred during a live broadcast on Instagram titled “RIP Peller,” a title that in hindsight feels unsettling. In the circulating footage, he was seen driving alone in his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz. He was visibly distressed and emotionally unstable while speaking on the phone, believed to be with his girlfriend, Jarvis, amid rumours of a breakup. He appeared agitated, at some points threatening self-harm and openly expressing fear. Moments later, he deliberately rammed the car into a stone, causing a serious crash. Another video later showed him being helped by passersby and taken to the hospital, while photographs revealed extensive damage to the vehicle. The full extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Peller, whose real name is Hamzat Habeeb, has built a massive following of close to 14 million people on TikTok, largely by turning linguistic vandalism into entertainment. His words are usually mangled, meaning is distorted, and confusion is marketed as comedy. I do not say this from a place of elitism, and this is not a complaint from a killjoy. I appreciate humour when it is clever. But after some rounds of exposure to his clips, I remain unconvinced by his appeal. Nonetheless, his success reflects a deeper cultural reality. In an environment where attention is currency, loud absurdity often eclipses thoughtful expression. His linguistic recklessness has become a rallying point for audiences who see polish and education as unnecessary barriers to visibility. What should ordinarily be considered incoherence is instead repackaged as comedy, with confusion itself becoming the punchline.

Peller’s rise says as much about Nigerian society as it does about him. Our weak value system, one that often celebrates virality over virtue and notoriety over knowledge, has enriched him and made him an influencer of consequence. In The Trouble with Nigeria, Chinua Achebe argues that societies ultimately reward what they truly value. When we reward ignorance with applause and controversy with cash, we should not be surprised by the characters who emerge as heroes of the algorithm. That culture enriched Peller. He is less an anomaly and more a mirror.

Some insist it the crash on Sunday was staged, and it was all content. Maybe. Social media has trained us to distrust even blood until it bleeds twice. But if the accident is real and not another cynical content strategy, then I genuinely hope the boy makes a full recovery. He may be a boy in conduct, but that is precisely why he needs more than stitches and scans. He needs a thorough physical and mental health evaluation. This is also the moment his parents should assume responsibility. They must not be seen as spectators or beneficiaries of fame but as guardians. Fame does not repeal parental duty.

Beyond the crash lies a deeper malaise, one that Peller himself has helped to inflame. Not long ago, he sparked a social media crisis by mocking holders of master’s degrees. On the surface, it looked like the bravado of a tactless, exuberant, unguided boy without a university education, drunk on money and attention. But it went further. He advertised for a cameraman, specifying a minimum of a master’s degree, with a salary of ₦500,000 per month. Predictably, young Nigerians applied in droves. Peller recorded the interviews and turned them into content—talking down on candidates, body-shaming them, ridiculing their aspirations, and making scholarship look foolish.

It later emerged, through the account of a female applicant, that some candidates had travelled long distances only to be reduced to background characters in an online performance. Real people, with real hopes, were turned into props to stage a viral moment designed to ridicule aspiration itself.

That posture fits neatly into a growing narrative among some Nigerians that “education is a scam.” To them, schooling is pointless, degrees are useless, and success no longer requires classrooms or certificates. In their worldview, education is not an investment but a foolish detour.

What this argument truly reveals, however, is a deeper frustration with Nigeria’s broken system. The claim is not that learning has no value, but that in today’s Nigeria, a university degree often offers no guarantee of dignity, employment, or economic security.

That dangerous idea has found fertile ground in Nigeria. We constantly cite celebrities, footballers, musicians, comedians, and mysteriously wealthy individuals as evidence that school is optional, even foolish. The Ghanaian philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah reminds us that success stories are often survivorship bias in fancy clothes. For every dropout who makes it, thousands disappear quietly into frustration. But algorithms don’t reward quiet truths; they reward loud exceptions.

The Peller crash can not be divorced from the intense scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Jarvis. Like many influencers who specialise in couple content, his private life has become a public commodity. Many Nigerian influencers, especially those peddling couple content, are deeply unhappy. Behind the curated smiles lie immense pressures to have perfect bodies, stage giveaways, flaunt wealth, and perform an ideal relationship for strangers. The American writer Chris Hedges once described celebrity culture as “the worship of false gods.” Here, the god is the algorithm, and it demands constant sacrifice. Love becomes content. Pain becomes clicks. Depression hides behind filters.

Compassion, however, must not be allowed to dilute responsibility. Concern for Peller’s well-being does not absolve him of the consequences of his actions. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed moves to prosecute Peller, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, for dangerous driving and the use of a mobile phone while driving. This is appropriate. His driver’s licence should be suspended or withdrawn for a substantial period. This is a matter of public safety. It is about maintaining public order and protecting lives. No society that hopes to be functional can afford to excuse recklessness, particularly the kind that places unsuspecting road users in mortal danger.

This was not a slip of the hand or a momentary error in judgment. It was a deliberate act. Emotional pain, however real, does not function as legal immunity. Traffic laws do not go on leave because someone is heartbroken.

Oluwafemi Popoola is a journalist, political analyst, and columnist with 8 years’ experience, providing in-depth commentary on governance, public policy, and democracy in Nigeria and beyond

