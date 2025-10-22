Many people online were surprised when VeryDarkMan called out a Chinese man who was perceived as his pal

The Chinese Businessman, Ross Boss, is often seen with the popular activist each time he visits China

But in a scathing video, VeryDarkMan told his supporters and the general public that he does not fully trust Ross

Ross has responded to some of the things mentioned by VeryDarkMan and labelled the activist as acting childishly

Chinese businessman Ross Boss has tacked VeryDarkMan after the activist shared a scathing video about him and his business.

Ross took to his social media accounts to defend himself and to explain what happened between him and VDM.

Many people have long regarded VeryDarkman and Ross as friends after they were seen together in China several times.

But in a damaging video he shared across his social media platforms, VeryDarkMan warned people not to trade with Ross simply because they see them together.

The video did not sit well with Ross, who quickly dispatched some posts to defend his integrity.

1. Ross said he spent $15,000 on VDM

According to an Instagram post he made, Ross claimed that he was the one who invited VeryDarkMan to China.

He claimed that he covered the travel costs and shopping expenses for the activist.

His words:

"Ross sent an invitation letter to VDM and covered all the expenses. There are records of cash payments for shopping and bank transfers. The total amount Ross spent is $15,000, and I don’t care about this money at all. Can you tell me what exactly happened? Being misunderstood is a really unpleasant thing. Would you spend time and $15,000 to deceive a friend you’ve known for a year? The day before yesterday, I even called Brother VDM to arrange his flight back to Germany and prepare samples of the products he likes."

2. Ross debunked VDM's claim that his Facebook pages are suspicious

In another post he made on Instagram, Ross Boss responded to claims by VDM that some of his Facebook activities were suspicious.

VDM had said he saw many Facebook pages on Ross's screen, insisting that this was suspicious owing to the number of pages.

But in his post, Ross shared a screenshot showing that he actually has six pages managing his businesses.

He said:

"The multiple Facebook accounts logged into Ross's phone, as mentioned by VDM,maybe are actually the accounts of Ross's sales staff. Each account has a different name, which facilitates Ross's work inspection."

3. Ross clarified what happened at Canton Fair

In his video that started the problem, VeryDarkMan had said it was through his influence that Ross got access to the Canton Fair.

The Canton Fair, known officially as the China Import and Export Fair, is a trade exhibition in China. It happens two times a year in Guangzhou. People from around the world attend the fair to exhibit their products and services.

Ross said he paid "African friends" who took him to the Canton Fair. His words:

"Four African friends took me to the Canton Fair, and I paid each of them $100. VDM @verydarkblackman, you said it’s because of your influence that Ross paid $100. Without your influence, I’d still pay $100. You’re too childish, too immature. Ross thought you were a mature person. You personally attack and defame a boss who’s willing to pay you and arrange everything for you."

