A Nigerian job seeker expressed frustration after receiving an email invitation for a physical job interview across states

The man applied for an Administrative Assistant role and noted that his residential location was clearly indicated on his resume

The interview was scheduled to take place in the East while the applicant resides in the North

A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after expressing frustration over an invitation for a physical job interview in Lagos State despite living in Gombe State.

The applicant, identified as Abdullahi Usman, shared details of the recruitment process on his Facebook page.

A Nigerian man and job seeker questions an employer after being invited for a physical interview. Photo credit: Abdullahi Usman/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Man confused, shares job interview email

Usman applied for an Administrative Assistant position and successfully progressed to the next stage of the hiring process. The company subsequently sent him an email invitation for a physical interview scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2026.

Sharing a screenshot of the email on Facebook, the interview venue was located in Lagos State in the southwest. Usman, however, resides in Gombe State, which is located in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, Usman questioned why some human resource managers do not review the residential addresses of applicants before scheduling short-notice physical meetings.

Usman wrote:

"Some HR managers are funny, my CV and Cover Letter clearly stated that I am living in Gombe. Earlier this morning, I received an email inviting me for a physical interview that is holding tomorrow in Lagos."

Reactions from job seeker's interview venue

The post drew significant attention from social media users. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the applicant's post below:

Princess Nelo Enughobi said:

"You could actually request for a virtual interview than making the above remark about the HR."

Kingsley Nnanna Chukwu said:

"Keep ransom money before embarking on the journey."

Dautiya Andrew Bumba said:

"Normal there should be not less than 2-3days notice to make you prepared."

See the Facebook post below with screenshot:

UK-based man gets job after 750 applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man based in the UK has come online to share the testimony of how he got a job after a lot of struggles.

Source: Legit.ng