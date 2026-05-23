DR Congo’s preparations has suffered a setback after they cancelled their Kinshasa training camp due to an Ebola outbreak

The United States has imposed strict travel restrictions affecting DR Congo’s 2026 World Cup preparations

FIFA says it is monitoring the situation closely with health and security authorities

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have taken a serious hit after the national team was forced to cancel its planned training camp in Kinshasa due to an escalating Ebola outbreak in parts of the country.

Health authorities confirmed that the virus, which has already caused more than 130 deaths, continues to spread beyond its initial hotspot, with new cases reported in South Kivu province.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the ebola outbreak in DR Congo a public health emergency of international concern. Photo by Michael Lunanga

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the World Health Organization (WHO) has since classified the outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern,” although it has stopped short of declaring a global pandemic.

A spokesperson for the national team confirmed that the camp will now be relocated to Belgium, where preparations will continue ahead of what will be DR Congo’s first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Despite the disruption, DR Congo’s friendly matches against Denmark in Belgium and Chile in Spain remain unchanged as they continue their European preparation schedule.

U.S. impose travel restrictions on DR Congo

Further complicating matters, the United States has introduced strict travel restrictions in response to the outbreak, directly impacting DR Congo’s World Cup logistics.

DR Congo have cancelled their pre-World Cup training camp in the capital Kinshasa due to the Ebola outbreak in the country. Photo by Gabriel Bouys

Source: Getty Images

Under emergency public health measures issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), any non-U.S. citizen who has been in DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last 21 days is temporarily barred from entering the country, Aljazeera reports.

This development raises concerns over player and staff movement ahead of the tournament, which is set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

DR Congo officials acknowledged that the decision to move the camp was influenced not only by health concerns but also by these new travel restrictions, which could complicate entry into the United States for team personnel.

The team’s opening World Cup fixture remains scheduled for June 17 in Houston against Portugal, followed by matches against Colombia in Guadalajara and Uzbekistan in Atlanta.

FIFA and global authorities react to latest setback

Football’s governing body has responded swiftly, with FIFA confirming that it is actively monitoring the situation in coordination with health and security agencies across all three host nations.

According to The Athletic, a FIFA spokesperson said the organisation is in close communication with the DR Congo Football Association to ensure that all necessary medical and travel guidance is followed, adding that “the health of all individuals involved remains FIFA’s priority.”

The United States government has also defended its decision, stating that the restrictions are necessary to prevent the potential spread of Ebola during a major international event.

Despite the challenges, exemptions remain in place for official national team delegations, though players and staff will still be subject to strict screening protocols.

As the tournament approaches, DR Congo now faces a delicate balancing act between maintaining competitive preparations and navigating unprecedented health and travel barriers on the global stage.

DR Congo could miss 2026 World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States has now suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a reported Ebola outbreak, throwing their World Cup preparations into uncertainty, the US Department of State has announced.

The restrictions mean that citizens of DR Congo are currently unable to obtain entry visas to the United States, one of the co-host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng