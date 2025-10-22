Ross Boss, the Chinese Okrika seller who was called out by VeryDarkMan, has shared his own side of the story

VeryDarkMan had shared a damaging video about the Chinese, warning people to be careful while dealing with them

In response, the man shared a screenshot of his Facebook accounts after VDM alleged his Facebook accounts are suspicious

The saga between VeryDarkMan and Ross Boss has reached a fever pitch as the Chinese man is fighting back.

VeryDarkMan is often seen with Ross Boss whenever he visits China. VDM has taken many trips to China in recent days.

The Chinese man insisted that his Facebook pages are not suspicious. Photo credit: Instagram/Ross Boss.

During his trips, he often samples products and shares the prices with his followers on social media.

In a recent post, VeryDarkMan warned his supporters and the public not to engage in business with Ross simply because they see him and the Chinese Okrika seller.

One of the allegations by VDM was that the Chinese man has too many Facebook pages.

VDM said he had seen him with many pages open on his screen and that he did not trust Ross.

Ross Boss shares screenshot evidence of Facebook pages

But Ross has defended himself. He has shared a screenshot of evidence on Instagram, showing people his Facebook pages.

He said:

"The multiple Facebook accounts logged into Ross's phone, as mentioned by VDM, maybe are actually the accounts of Ross's sales staff. Each account has a different name, which facilitates Ross's work inspection."

The Chinese man showed his Facebook pages after VDM said they were suspecious.

See the post below:

Reactions to Ross Boss' post

@happiness_vic said:

"I appreciate how hard you are trying to explain yourself. Ross should also try to understand VDM's perspective; many people are eager to find opportunities to bring him down. He did well by publicly distancing himself from any controversy."

@mubkid_mubee said:

"Why will you even logging your staff account on your phone?"

@_um_aar said:

"Regardless of what VDM said he still called you his brother so one love from Nigeria."

@mrs_scallion001 said:

"Ross no woryy yourself he just want people to hate and lose trust in you so the ppl who see him as their personal Lord will continue to hope on him for everything, nah business strategy he won spoil your own make e own be the only way out. Anyone who don't like my comment is free to cry under."

@nnamdindu_ray said:

"I think Ross is innocent. Those accounts might be created for each goods he sales."

@eng_olawole said:

"Why did VDM love to bring people down and trying to chase clout always? Never bite a finger that once fed you."

@da_free_verse said:

"Cropped picture. You should know what that represents. You’re shown what he wants you to see. Until he post full picture instead of cropped one be careful doing business with him."

