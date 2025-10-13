Activist VDM dragged businessman Blord for allegedly inflating the price of a modified iPhone XR



Social activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has accused businessman and crypto investor Blord of trying to scam Nigerians by selling a refurbished iPhone XR as an iPhone 17 Pro.

In a recent Instagram video, VDM called out the self-acclaimed millionaire for what he described as a clear attempt to “extort Nigerians all in the name of business.”

The controversy started after Blord shared a video of himself unboxing an “upgraded” iPhone XR, which he claimed had been modified to the latest iPhone 17 Pro.

TheVDM Reveals Real Price of ‘iPhone 17 Pro’ Selling for ₦400k said he reached out to his associate in China to perform the transformation. According to Blord, the customised iPhone looked and functioned like the newly released iPhone 17 Pro, boasting similar icons, casing, and interface.

He proudly announced that he had two available pieces, each selling for ₦400,000.

However, in his response, VDM accused Blord of deceiving Nigerians and inflating prices to appear innovative.

He said:

“Blord, I think you forgot that I am in China. Why do you want to extort Nigerians? All in the name of business, you want to make so much profit."

He further revealed that the supposed “iPhone 17 Pro” was merely an upgraded iPhone XR that could be bought for about ₦280,000 in China, including shipping and delivery costs to any part of Nigeria

Watch the video here:

Fans react to VDM's callout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iamtrinityguy:

"Verydarkblackman always supports Nigeria,God will bless you for that ❤️❤️🙏love you brother"



@dr_godwin;

"Gather here if you Love our VDM❤️❤️let it also be noted that LegeMiami keep coming for VDM first ooo… for people that will complain later"



@aisha.m.lawal:

"Thank you for update make I go order"

@endurancesundayobi:

"I understand is business but bro check the profit for each of this phones blord will make, haba na and y'all saying blord didn't force anyone to buy from him, if they oppress you tomorrow with expensive things you can't afford, don't shout oo. Peace and love"



@odogwu_imo:

"Nice move brother. I just pray to use an iPhone ooo. Can I be one of your lucky ones."

@orthoglobal_mattress:

"@verydarkblackman boss ... You are really a blessing to we the reasonable Nigerian 😂😂😂... Please I will like to get one of this phone oooo... It will help me elot in my business"

