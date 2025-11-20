A Nigerian man has taken to social media to expose the plans of attackers following the deadly attack on a church in Kwara State

He mentioned nine states, including Lagos, that terrorists might have an eye on, and said things that got people’s attention online

Many individuals who read the post expressed fears and shared their thoughts because of what the man mentioned

A Nigerian man has claimed that jihadists, not bandits, are behind the frequent attacks in different locations in the country, as he mentioned that they're not bandits, contrary to what many people have claimed.

He mentioned that this set of individuals who are behind these attacks are very clever and know what they are doing because they're on a mission.

Nigerian man warns of terrorists’ plan

He made the post amid the reaction to the recent attack on a church in the Eruku area of Kwara State, Nigeria.

According to a post he made available on his page @DaddyTwinzz, the individual, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that the plan of these individuals, whom he called jihadists, is very clear.

In his statement, he mentioned the two places or states that were recently attacked.

He said:

"If you think these people are just some uneducated bandits, then you have to think again. These jihadists, in the guise of 'bandits,' are very articulate in what they are doing."

He went on to add that, aside from Kogi and Kwara, there has also been an attack in Benue State:

"Initially they got into Benue, then they went to Kogi, and now Kwara."

He then went on to speak about their alleged plan and mentioned some states where the said individuals might launch their plan next.

He added:

"Their plan is to conquer these places, and then they have easy access to Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Cross River."

He stated openly that they're on a mission, their plan is clear, and there might be nothing stopping them from achieving their goal.

He concluded:

"These jihadists are on a mission, their plan is clear. If, as a civilian, I can figure this out, nothing stops the Nigerian military intelligence from knowing this. With time, even those that support and protect them will not be spared. We are finished!"

As he made the statement, many individuals who came across his post stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man gives warning

@Nmawundiro said:

"This isn’t “ordinary banditry” — it’s an organized threat spreading fast. Nigeria must wake up now, because denial is dangerous. Security failure puts every region at risk."

@Ezeifeka_Obinna noted:

"Kwara Kogi Plateau and Benue have something in common, they are holding the lines from free roaming full scale invasion."

@doverun stressed:

"It should be divided into two... North Nigeria and South... I bet south will strive better... While the north keeps on their foolishness and being a terrorist sympathizer. The south can buy grains from the north and North will buy oil and others while most north goes back to."

@Stjepan05075253 wrote:

"Their leaders are very educated guys. While their machineries are uneducated. When they say go they move with full force to any location they want. But we in Edo state are not really panicking we will move mad at them dangerously."

@EmeabaKc16706 noted:

"Just hold on very soon elrufai, shetima or Atiku will take over presidency and they continue their conquest."

@ellymakaveli said:

"It’s a well orchestrated war that’s about to happen in the country created to never work, it’s right time to break this entity coz I can bet with my life it will never work."

@officialntino_ shared:

"I don't even need to see the map to know that something is fishy, and as you've explained, this is the plan. But they will, at some point, see confusion amongst themselves, e go reach time wey them go fight themselves and they won't understand what is happening anymore."

@IGwiloChiom said:

"I believe that they will meet Thier downfall in our land if we can fight the British for 30 good years and still win definitely our god will see us through in this jihadist matter."

Lady shares sad church attack story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared a very sad story about what happened to her family during a church attack in Eruku, Kwara State.

She said her cousin was taken by people who attacked the church, and her cousin’s baby was also with her at the time. The lady shared this story on social media, and many people saw it and felt very sad.

