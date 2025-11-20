A Nigerian lady has moved many people to tears after sharing what she discovered when she called her father

She mentioned that her parents live in Eruku, Kwara State. She called her father and also shared what she noticed about him

She posted her findings online, and many individuals who read the post stormed the comment section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady whose parents reside in Eruku, Kwara State, has shared what she was told when she phoned her dad after the deadly attack on a church in the area.

She shared this in a post she made available on her page on a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Lady shares heartbreaking call with father

The lady's statement comes after a deadly attack on a religious house in Kwara State where some people are said to have been killed and a few abducted, as confirmed in a report by Legit.ng.

Amid the growing concern for victims of the attack, a lady has taken to her page to share sad news.

According to a post she shared on her page, @Roselineyetty via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, she mentioned what happened when she called her dad.

She also mentioned what she understood after the call.

Her post read:

"It has gotten out of hand. My aged parents reside at Eruku. I called my dad to ask about their safety; he couldn't even speak well. I lost 2 relatives."

She mentioned in the post that she lost two relatives to the deadly attack.

As she made the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about church attack

@Aronpanda_ wrote:

"Sorry for your lost it's really heartbreaking."

@Gbolahan_Of_God stressed:

"I pray God console your heart and bless the departed souls."

@isiakahabib noted:

"This is too much , haa!!! This have to stop … sorry did your loss… May God restore peace in our country."

@juxt_believe added:

"My condolences. Omoh so sorry about your loss."

@Ani_Otunuya1 wrote:

"I am sorry for ur lost... OMG the video was so scary for me to watch. tears rolling down my eyes.. it's so disheartening.. God help us all."

@Ola_Peter01 shared:

"Insecurity happening like we are being attacked by spirits or ghosts, are we gonna continue this way?"

@AwePilgrim said:

"This is out of hand already, I pray the Lord heal our land and restore peace back to our Eruku City."

@famyke noted:

"So sorry to hear about this... That’s the CAC at Koro village?"

@Nyemiks said:

"May their souls rest in peace. May God console the bereaved. Amen sorry for your loss."

