An elderly man who survived the recent attack at a church in Kwara State has spoken about the unfortunate incident

In a recent interview, he recounted what happened that evening and how some members of the church were either abducted or killed

He also mentioned the instruction the bandits reportedly gave to members as they stormed the premises

An elderly survivor of the recent church attack in Kwara State recounted the devastating experience he experienced that evening.

He narrated how the service was disrupted by armed men, sending worshippers into a state of panic and chaos.

Eyewitness recounts instruction given to members

According to him, the attack was devastating and sudden, leaving little time for anyone to react safely.

He explained in an interview with BBC that the 'bandits' came when nobody expected, confronting anyone near the entrance and targeting the church's security personnel first.

The attackers reportedly instructed the worshippers to lie on the ground as they moved into different parts of the building.

He noted how these orders compounded the fear, as people struggled to comply while trying to escape the violence.

In his words:

"When they started shooting, everybody was running. They rushed to our security man, they shot him. They said all of us should lie down on the ground. They entered the church and began to shoot as everyone ran."

The incident happened at a branch of Christ Apostolic Church in Oke Isegun, within the Eruku community, a border town close to Kogi under the Ekiti local government area.

Worshippers had gathered for their usual evening programme when the sound of gunfire erupted outside the building.

Reactions as church members in Kwara get attacked

TikTok users shared their emotional reactions to the post.

@AliceEnterprises said:

"I stil don’t understand they said they came with bike all d bandits den those they kidnapped 35 people as said how did they escape with them 5 Persons on bike Abi how dem take carry dem go someone should clarify this."

@Folashade said:

"God of Ayodele Babalola please come to our rescue we are guilty of what we did don’t let people ask that where is the God we are serving, don’t let people use us to insult you that Sheybi they come to your house, God of Mercy please."

@LESCUT DC said:

"We’re suffering ,we’re starving we’re not safe which kind country is this."

@Olamilekan said:

"E gba wa ilu n gbona igboho??why we all young boss nowadays are put our 2 eye down and watch how bandits killing citizenship in Nigeria and our government did not do anything about it and we think we all save abi ???stop the killings enough is enough people are die Nigeria we need to wake up they are just use us play politics and thief our money omo."

