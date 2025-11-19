A Nigerian man took to his page to react to the bloody attack on a church in a location in Kwara State

A Nigerian man has reacted to the attack on worshippers in a church in Kwara State, mentioning a state that is closer to Kwara as he spoke about the deadly incident.

The young man’s reaction comes shortly after an attack on a church in Eruku town in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where several people are reported to have been killed by the attackers.

Man reacts to bandit attack

It is also being rumored that the pastor of the church was abducted by the same attackers.

Legit.ng in a recent post published a story about the incident and featured a video of the deadly attack.

Amid this, a young man took to his social media page to speak about the attack while mentioning a state that is close to Kwara and expressing his fears for the people living there.

According to a post he made on his page, @xxfw1da, the individual, who shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that the terrorists are actually much closer than people think, and he referred to a state that is very near Kwara.

His post read:

"Kwara State is actually closer to the likes of Oyo State and others; it’s a backyard to many southwestern states! These terrorists are actually closer than you think."

He explained that Kwara State is very close to many of the states in the southwest and that the terrorists are probably very close to these areas, just as Kwara is near the southwest. He specifically mentioned Ibadan as a state that is very close to Kwara.

As his post circulated online, concerned individuals stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about Kwara

@farbulou shared:

"Getting closer? Bro, they are already here. Bikemen, Shoemakers, Scavengers, and Co. They know our surroundings better than us."

@hugo_overseer stressed:

"This is 1 hour from Oye Ekiti, 2 hours from Ado Ekiti, 3 hours from Ilorin and Osogbo, 4 hours from Lokoja and Ogbomoso, 5 hours from Ibadan, 6 hours from Lagos."

@zeinymira noted:

"They came to Ogun state in 2020/2021, people lost their homes and lives. But they dealt with them silently."

@lordderyson stressed:

"Take ham play they are everywhere already. In ogunstate Owode road omu penpe. I was at home that night when they burst into a redeem church and killed the pastor during a night vigil. Ps the church is close to my house very close."

@Olupaul_ shared:

"They've been in the South west for some time bro. You see that Lagos-Ibadan express-way, they have camps there! That long bridge, mostly bandits! They end up joining ranks if they are given the order with promises."

@dreyday100 noted:

"They'll arrive by December for Detty December with the IJGBs. Things are going to get really spicy. Till then, let's boys still keep buying benz."

@ButtyGhetto_ said:

"They’re living amongst us already but we’re not paying attention. I just hope we don’t sweep this under the carpet again as usual. We’re not all safe tbh."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Plateau-based doctor, Dr. Popoola, raised an alarm after gunmen attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Kwara State, during a service.

Bandits attack church in Kwara, three dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that bad men attacked a church in Eruku, Kwara state. The men went into the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) while people were praying. They shot in the church. Three people died, and the pastor and some other worshippers were taken away into the bush.

A video of the attack shows people running for safety as the men entered the church. The attackers also took the worshippers’ belongings.

