A Nigerian man has bragged about a high-end solar system featuring a 20kVA inverter and 64kWh battery worth millions of naira

He demonstrated that the setup could power multiple appliances, including up to five inverter ACs during peak sunlight

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the cost and performance of the solar system

A Nigerian man has left social media users talking after showcasing a massive solar power installation said to be worth millions of naira.

In a viral TikTok video, the man, who was the installer of the massive system, gave a tour of the high-capacity system.

A Nigerian man brags about a solar power system worth millions of naira. Photo credit: @juwon_electric/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a country where many are seeking a "Japa" from the national grid due to constant power outages and the high cost of fuel, this luxury "Terminator" system is being described as the ultimate solution for the wealthy.

The setup features a 20kVA hybrid inverter and a 64kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery. According to the installer, @juwon_electric, the battery alone can last for 20 years, offering 8,000 charging cycles.

Man gives cost of solar power system

The highlight of the TikTok video was the system's ability to carry heavy loads. According to him, the total cost of the system is N27 million.

A man displays a high-end solar power system featuring a 64kWh battery. Photo credit: @juwon_electric/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The installer said:

"this system can power up to five inverter ACs (Air Conditioners) during peak sun hours. I’m talking about 1HP up to 2HP units. If you have a fridge, freezers, microwave, televisions, fans—as long as there is sun, it is running. On the roof, you have 38 units of 585-watt half-cut bifacial solar panels."

For the sunbreaker he added, he tagged the price as N600,000 for installation. This totals the cost to N27.6 million.

Reactions as man shares cost of solar

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Damola said:

"I spent 27m on solar you Dey give me condition say if sun Dey I can power 5 inverter AC not even normal AC. Oga if that thing no work during rain sef, we go get problem o. 27m we fit buy car sef."

BOBBY said:

"27m for solar wey no fit power AC if sun no dey. 😂😂😂😂 Una play too much sha."

SIMPLE ALGORITHM said:

"27m with terms and Conditions. Shows nothing beat real electricity. Solar nah big power bank."

city boy said:

"Too expensive i run a 30kVA inverter with 48 solar panel total cost 15m anf have been off grid more dan four years now."

Nurudeen Shaibu said:

"Generator is far better than solar inverter system. These installer’s know that and they will never tell u. Imagine using such a large amount on this and I can only power 5 inverter A/c on peak sun. Imagine when there is no high intensity sun you will still rely on grid or generator to charge your battery.. in a nutshell solar is overrated I will never advise anyone to buy solar inverter system, no wonder bigger companies don’t use it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Expert warns on solar generator usage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a solar expert warned that connecting certain appliances to a solar generator could cause permanent damage.

He explained that many users unknowingly overload their systems, leading to a reduced lifespan and faulty units.

The expert shared his advice on using portable solar generators, sparking reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng