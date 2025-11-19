Verydarkman strongly criticised the federal government in response to a recent attack on a church in Kwara

Legit.ng reports that a video went viral showing the moment attackers stormed into the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town, Kwara state

VDM, in reaction to the viral video, weighed in on the vulnerability of those affected, triggering hot takes online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse has reacted to the recent Kwara crisis that took place at a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku town, under the Ekiti Local Government Area.

According to SaharaReporters, the terrorists stormed the church during a meeting and opened fire, sending worshippers fleeing for safety.

Verydarkman accuses presidency of ignoring Christian persecution after Kwara church attack. Credit: @verydarkman, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The attack sparked an impassioned response from Verydarkman, who directly criticised the presidency over "the alleged Christian persecution."

In a video shared online, he expressed shock and anger over the assault on worshippers.

"I watched that video, I could not sleep. I was disturbed all through," he said. "A lot of us, our mothers are always in church. These people, we have the audacity to attack helpless people in the church… There’s no limit to what these people can do."

Verydarkman also questioned the effectiveness of the federal government in addressing such security challenges and claimed that President Buhari was dead.

“Is the president still alive?… I have a reason to believe that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dead. You are the commander-in-chief of the armed forces for a reason. These terrorists are no more than the soldiers… If you cannot do anything, get out of there and let somebody take over. Somebody with balls,” he said.

He described the weapons used in the attack as "assault rifles, AKs… not pump-action rifles," expressing concern over how such military-grade firearms ended up in the hands of criminals.

He further highlighted a broader national concern, noting that no state in Nigeria has been spared from recent attacks. He warned that more violence could follow if authorities fail to act decisively.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Kwara crisis

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_syndyroyal said:

"Those two old women running broke me😭."

faithiyayi21 said:

"Tinubu should resign button >>>>>>>>."

princetheophiluz said:

"Rest In Peace, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, until you prove otherwise."

sunday_black_ said:

"President of Nigeria is dead."

officialv2roskey said:

"This Country don spoil finish."

theadelicious101 said:

"They took away my sister and three children."

prem.x21 said:

"Your mum is in church always but you Dey online they insult pastor😂😂."

comediankoboko said:

"Nigeria is gone 💔💔💔💔🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬😭😭😭😭😭."

drlikivictor said:

"See Grandma 😢😢😢she can not run."

kpekusprofessor said:

"The Grandma 😢💔 this is sad to watch."

sexyponny_official said:

"Anybody still supporting tunubu is also not a living thing."

no1_lyk_bestboi1 said:

"If u believe that tinibu is d£@d like comment ❤️❤️."

Verydarkman challenges presidency over Christian persecution claims in Kwara. Credit: @asiwajubat

Source: Facebook

VDM, Jollof arrested after brawl

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ossai Success, an aide to the Delta state governor, shared an update on VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof.

Ossai, who expressed disappointment in the duo's dramatic display on board a plane, revealed they were unboarded and arrested.

His update stirred reactions as social media users took sides.

Source: Legit.ng