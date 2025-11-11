A South African woman asked Nigerians a big question about Trump and Nigeria’s oil amid the constant threats by the powerful leader

She said Trump doesn't care about Nigerian Christians, and the issues happening now started a very long time ago

She named many countries that need help, adding that Nigeria is rich in oil, and Trump’s help is not really about the people

A South African lady has gone viral over her questions to Nigerians amid Trump’s threat to send military troops to Nigeria to stop the alleged killings of Christians.

She took to her social media page to address the people of Nigeria, urging them to open their eyes and understand the plan of the US president.

South African woman goes viral asking hard questions about Trump. Photo source: Tiktok/biruthecurator, Twitter/realDonaldTrump

South African woman questions Trump

Her statement comes days after US President Donald Trump claimed there is genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Trump told the Nigerian government to put an immediate end to it or he would send in troops to protect the Christians.

Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, responded to the claims, assuring the US president that there is no genocide in Nigeria and that the government recognizes all faiths and people. Despite the statement from the Nigerian government, Trump has continued to issue threats.

Amid this, a South African has asked Nigerians an important question.

According to a post she made available on her page @biruthecurator via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she asked the people of Nigeria who among them told the US president about the natural resources of the country.

She spoke about the US president at length and mentioned some countries she feels need more attention than Nigeria.

Her statement in part:

"Who did it? Who told Trump there’s oil in Nigeria? Donald Trump just told the Department of War to prepare to possibly send military forces into Nigeria to address the killings that have been going on."

In her TikTok video, she spoke about the alleged genocide in Nigeria, which Trump is using as a basis to plan military action.

She continued:

"Donald Trump cares about Christians in Nigeria? Oh please, what are the chances that Donald Trump suddenly cares about Nigerian Christians? This has been going on for years. It’s a little worse now, but it’s been happening for a long time."

South African TikToker challenges Trump’s motives in Nigeria. Photo source: Twitter/realDonaldTrump/DeptofWar

She went further to list some African countries she believes Trump should focus on.

She continued:

"Of all the countries that need your help—Chad, Somalia, Central African Republic, Sudan, Congo, Cameroon—all these places, and you suddenly want to help Nigeria? The same Nigeria that happens to be rich with oil? Bro said this without even consulting Nigeria? You didn’t even ask them, ‘Do you need help?’ If this doesn’t open our eyes, nothing will."

As she made the post, concerned individuals stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady questions Trump

GrlDad47 stressed:

it’s not oil. it’s something more valuable."

ET added:

"He’s going for their oil"

Amarie wrote:

"More than oil. He wants a base to hel broke France get back their colonies."

Banza#123 shared:

"he always knew, they always did."

enhle_aya noted:

"Lol he just chased them out out the US earlier this year make it make sense now in Christmas he wants to play Santa haibo cima cima."

marshall brown said:

"Its the oil love."

Amogelang noted:

"bro want to turn Nigeria into Sudan."

Sandile Molefe added:

"And African countries won't say anything."

NunuDivAAA!!! said:

"SHAME ON OUR GOVERNMENT!!!! This is trouble untop trouble.. God abeg oo."

Ngqabe wrote:

"Leave African countires.....We want Nigerians and other countries to own their minerals and improve administration of their counties without manipulations... May God protect us all."

retha2468 noted:

"The same nageria he said he doesn’t want his ppl."

LoopedLens stressed:

"Btw USA is the one that has been funding Boko Haram and other groups... around 600m USD has been sent to them."

Superior Than shared:

"Y'all were so glad to fight for Palestine but when it comes to yr own ppl suddenly oil is more important??"

Nini wrote:

"Trump realizes that African countries are aborting US. They cannot take it."

Serenity noted:

"As soon as good reforms and the economy start to stabilize then he remembers Christians are being killed. We need to start fighting back honestly."

Nthabiseng.S said:

"Its deeper than that.. he is realising that most African countries are waking up.. so he is just trying his luck where he can so its not just about the oil.. he needs to grab as many African as he possibly can."

