A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated bagging a first-class degree in mathematics from the Faculty of Science

The young man received the Award of Excellence from the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, University of Ibadan branch

He explained that he received the academic excellence award every single session throughout his undergraduate studies

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Isa Babalola, has celebrated finishing his undergraduate studies with a first-class degree.

The scholar achieved the academic feat in mathematics from the Faculty of Science for the 2024/2025 academic session.

A UI graduate celebrates bagging a first-class degree. Photo credit: Isa Babalola/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares academic journey

Babalola took to his LinkedIn page in April 2026, to share his excitement after receiving an award of excellence from the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), UI branch.

According to him, the award was not his first, as he consistently maintained top academic performance throughout his stay at the university.

Babalola wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"This past Saturday, I was honoured to receive the Award of Excellence from the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, University of Ibadan Branch (MSSN UNIBADAN) (in absentia) for graduating with a First Class in Mathematics, Faculty of Science, for the 2024/2025 Academic Session. I have received this academic excellence award every session throughout my undergraduate studies, and now, receiving it again as a graduate felt like the completion of a beautiful journey."

UI first-class graduate appreciates parents and lecturers

He extended his gratitude to God, his lecturers, and his parents, noting that their sacrifices kept him going during difficult times.

Babalola added:

"No journey this long is ever walked alone, this belongs to God first for the strength on the hardest days and the clarity when nothing made sense. To my parents, whose sacrifices were quiet but immeasurable. To my lecturers and mentors, who saw potential in me even when I struggled to see it myself, your guidance shaped my academic path and the way I approach every challenge."

Reactions as UI graduate bags first-class degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Olamide Esther Salami said:

"Congratulations, Gbolahan."

Timilehin Adegoke said:

"Congratulations bro. 🎉🎉"

MICHAEL MABAYOMIJE JINADU said:

"Big Congratulations, Brother."

UI couple bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man and his partner celebrated the conclusion of his physiotherapy studies at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng