A Nigerian man has taken to social media to ask the President of the United States, Donald Trump, some important questions amid his threat to send the military to Nigeria.

The statement from the man was made on his Facebook page, where he asked why the United States is pressuring Nigeria and what the government is actually interested in.

Nigerian man writes to Trump

The statement comes just days after Trump alleged the killing of Christians in Nigeria and urged the Nigerian government to act; otherwise, he said he would send soldiers to eliminate those behind the act.

Amid the back and forth, the Nigerian man took to his Facebook page to ask Donald Trump some personal questions.

According to the individual, identified as Olumide Iluyomade on the popular social media platform Facebook, he asked the US President what he actually wants.

He inquired about the real motives of the United States amid its several threats to the Nigerian government.

He said:

"The question we should really be asking is: Why is Trump pressuring Nigeria? What does he really want? What triggered this sudden focus on Nigeria? What is Trump's real motive? Is US intervention a desirable outcome for Nigeria? And if not, what can be done to avoid such a scenario?"

As he made the post, many individuals who came across his questions for the US President stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man writes Trump

Lateef shared:

"He should start from South East so as to know that the Christians are not been killed by Fulani herdsmen."

Adpo Okeowo added:

"He's looking for an outlet. A Muslim defeated him in his backyard in New York."

Christopher Peter stressed:

"Nooo!!! Why ask pertinent questions when we can settle political and ideological scores and of course ignorantly laugh at our country without realsing that the joke is actually on us?"

Olusola Ige noted:

"Root cause analysis, let care of the citizens then there will be no room for this type of pressure."

Temitope Apata shared:

"Maybe we should also ask why China is not happy with the intention of the US to intervene in the senseless killing of innocent lives in Nigeria 🇳🇬 which though has more Christian victims but affecting all other religions and creed across the country?"

Stephen Solution noted:

"Olumide Iluyomade do you want these killings to continue? Your government said they can't handle it hence it has persisted since 2009 and somebody suddenly wakes up to stop having had more than enough evidence, so what do you infer is his intention? FOR me President Trump is more patriotic than the Nigerian government."

