Barcelona have submitted €100 million offer for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez

Victor Osimhen remains on Barcelona’s shortlist despite the Spanish club's financial concerns

Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus also monitoring Galatasaray’s Nigerian star

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen faces fresh uncertainty over his future after Barcelona reportedly submitted a €100 million bid for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

The Catalan giants are actively searching for a marquee striker ahead of next season, with Osimhen previously identified as one of the club’s leading targets following his outstanding campaign with Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen during the UCL round of 16 match against Liverpool. Photo by YASIN AKGUL

Source: Getty Images

However, Barcelona’s aggressive move for Alvarez has now placed the Nigerian international in limbo as Europe’s transfer market begins to intensify.

According to a report from The Athletic, Barcelona are already in talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible transfer for the Argentine striker.

The report stated that the Spanish champions are preparing a formal €100 million offer for Alvarez and are using agent Juanma Lopez to help facilitate negotiations.

Barcelona have now contacted Alvarez’s representatives directly, while discussions are ongoing with Atletico Madrid, who are demanding a higher fee for the 26-year-old.

The publication added that Alvarez is interested in joining Barcelona, meaning personal terms are not expected to become a major obstacle.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano further reported that Atletico Madrid are unhappy with both the timing and structure of Barcelona’s proposal.

In a post shared on social media, Romano revealed:

“Barcelona send first official proposal to Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez worth €100m. No add-ons, no players involved. Atlético, not happy about the situation over last 24h — but Julián has already asked to leave.”

The latest development has placed Osimhen’s Barcelona hopes under fresh doubt despite the Nigerian remaining highly admired within the club.

Osimhen admired by Barcelona

Osimhen enjoyed another sensational campaign in Turkey after leading Galatasaray to the Super Lig title.

Per Fotmob, the Lagos-born striker registered 22 goals and six assists in 33 appearances to help the Turkish giants finish top of the table with 77 points, ahead of fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

His performances in Europe also attracted massive attention after scoring seven goals in the UEFA Champions League.

According to reports from Fichajes, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick remains a huge admirer of the Nigerian forward.

The report added that Osimhen was viewed as a major attacking option for the Spanish club before the club intensified efforts to sign Alvarez.

Barcelona, however, reportedly face major financial obstacles in any potential move for Osimhen.

The striker’s wage demands reportedly stand at around €20 million annually, a figure that could significantly disrupt Barcelona’s already stretched salary structure.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray sad. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen

Source: Getty Images

The financial situation forced the Catalan side to carefully evaluate alternative attacking options before making a final decision.

Europe’s elite continue to monitor Osimhen

Despite Barcelona’s current focus on Alvarez, Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after strikers in European football according Diario AS.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are closely monitoring the Nigerian forward, while Juventus are also believed to be interested.

Reports claim Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta attended Galatasaray’s intercontinental derby clash at Rams Park to gather information about the striker’s transfer situation.

Osimhen’s impressive performances have also prompted Galatasaray to raise their valuation dramatically.

The Turkish champions are reportedly demanding as much as €150 million for the Nigerian striker amid growing interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Osimhen recently reaffirmed his affection for Galatasaray and its supporters.

“Galatasaray is a real home for me. I have found a family here, and my family also feels very comfortable,” he said.

“This club represents family, love, unity and respect. I thank God for having crossed my path with Galatasaray.”

The Super Eagles forward also praised the club’s passionate fanbase.

“Here everything is on another level. Galatasaray fans show you their love both in away games and in your private life. They are the best fans I have seen in my entire career.”

Osimhen further explained that his aggressive playing style comes from his determination to provide for his family.

“When I jump onto the field, I’m doing my job. Football is my life.

“I work to give a good future to my family and my daughter. Off the field, however, I am a completely different person.”

Galatasaray president gives update on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek admitted that retaining Osimhen remains an extremely difficult task despite the club’s determination.

The Turkish club chief revealed that Napoli demanded strict financial guarantees during negotiations for his permanent signing and acknowledged the complexity surrounding any immediate sale for the Nigerian striker.

Source: Legit.ng