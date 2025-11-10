An Oyibo man shared a TikTok video predicting which country US President Trump might focus on after Nigeria, drawing attention online

The video got many people talking, as they discussed the possible actions of the US president in the future

Nigerians and social media users flooded the comments to share their thoughts and reactions to the post

An Oyibo man has made a big statement amid the threat of the US president against the government of Nigeria over alleged genocide against Christians.

The US president has been trending on social media with his threat to the Nigerian government and claims that Christians are being killed in the country.

Oyibo man predicts next target of US

Despite several of his threats, the government of Nigeria, headed by Bola Tinubu, has continued to maintain its position, stating that the government does not support any genocide and that there is no genocide against any religious groups in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu also emphasized that the government supports unity among all faiths and the well-being of all citizens.

Despite the clear statement from the president, Donald Trump is said to have threatened to send troops to Nigeria to end the alleged attacks on Christians.

Amid this, an Oyibo man made a statement on his page about the country the US president, Donald Trump, might focus on next after Nigeria.

According to a post he shared on his page, @yosin.6, via the popular social media platform TikTok, he mentioned that the US president might focus on another country after Nigeria, and he named the said country.

His TikTok video carried a description that read:

"The world is watching Nigeria, believe me. Very soon, he'll talk about Ethiopia."

He mentioned that people around the world are closely observing the statements of the US president, and soon Donald Trump might begin to speak about another country just as he spoke about Nigeria.

His statement:

"We need to speak guys, look at the Nigerian people. They speak, they found out. Id you don't speak, nobody will find out. I swear to God, in a simple person, I don't want to get inside politics. I just realized, inside Ethiopia, no one talks. One day, not today, not tomorrow but one day, this man will talk about Ethiopia, I promise."

His statement about Trump gained attention, with individuals flooding the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Oyibo man speaks about Trump

enlightenment said:

"what Donald Trump find out is the Nigerian natural resources ."

Rakeb@ba noted:

"Since the Orthodox Christians in that area are still under threat, please be our brother's voice."

Hope noted:

"@Dylan Page @Fox News @Sky News Please be a voice for the voice less Ethiopian Orthodox Christians!"

Watch the video below:

