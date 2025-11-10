A lady has insisted that US President, Donald Trump does not care about any other country on earth

According to the lady who shared a clip on TikTok, the only country Donald Trump cares about is the United States of America

Her comments come against the threat made by Trump who said he might send US troops to curb alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

A TikTok user has said she does not believe that Donald Trump cares about any other country on earth.

The lady made the comment after hearing that Donald Trump wants to send American soldiers to Nigeria to stop alleged Christian genocide.

The US president claimed that a Christian genocide is happening in Nigeria and he might be forced to intervene to stop it.

"Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass sla/ughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN"-But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaug/htered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

But a lady known on TikTok as @annie_nikks said Trump only cares about his country, America.

The lady said:

"Wisdom is realizing that Trump does not care about any other country asides the USA. His sudden interest and concern about Christians in Nigeria is just a facade to cover his real intention. Don't buy it!!!! Read between the lines, Trump does not do anything without an ulterior motive."

The lady is not the only one faulting Trump's claim of a Christian genocide taking place in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has also refuted the claim, insisting that no group is being persecuted in the country.

President Bola Tinubu said:

"Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty. Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions. The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians."

Watch the video below:

