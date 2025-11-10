A Nigerian man became popular online after he asked a big question about US President Donald Trump and his warning to Nigeria

Trump had said Christians were being killed in Nigeria and warned the government he might send troops to protect them

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, said there is no genocide in Nigeria and explained that all religions are respected

A Nigerian man trends as he asks an important question days after the United States President, Donald Trump, sent an unexpected message to the Nigerian government.

The US President, Trump, had claimed that a number of Christians are being killed in Nigeria and labeled it a Christian genocide.

Nigerian man questions Trump’s authority

He urged the Nigerian government to immediately address this, warning that he might have to send troops to Nigeria to protect Christians against this alleged incident.

In response to the threat from the United States President, Donald Trump, the President of Nigeria reacted and dismissed the claims.

Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, in his statement, dismissed claims of genocide in Nigeria while making it clear that the United States government respects and recognizes all faiths.

Amid this, a Nigerian has taken to social media to ask an important question regarding Trump.

According to a post he made on his page, @Top_GunM, via the popular social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the individual asked a question in response to the statement of Donald Trump.

Seeking answers and not wanting to be insulted, he wrote:

"Please don't insult me, you know I'm not good with politics."

He pushed further with his question, asking:

"But I have a question, what right does Trump have to invade Nigeria?"

His statement immediately caught the attention of individuals who took to the comment section to explain to him.

Reactions as man questions Trump

@obaoyedotun noted:

"He is not invading, even the council won't approve it, it was just a bait, and the Nigerian Northerners and politicians fell for it. To the world, it looks like the FG is doing nothing about the killings. Plus we don't have an ambassador to any country that the US would have had a conversation with. So they are basically speaking on reports from their agents and citizens."

@bethel_neal_ stressed:

"World power Rights. He has the backing of the UN and he can but it’s left for the so called APC government to react to trumps right up. APC next step is a very crucial one."

@williams_qayode added:

"I don't know who made them the big brother of the world where they invade countries to stop terrorism. But I think their philosophy is, nip it in the bud before it escalates and becomes a problem/threat to us...but they're mad audacious sha, cux dm go dy invade sovereign nation."

@tuoyoc noted:

"He can’t. He will not. He doesn’t have the power. He can only restrict us from going to his country. That’s all."

@Mavericklee94 shared:

"Zero right. Nigeria is a SOVEREIGN STATE and should be free from external factors. This has always been our stance,he can do all the woran woran,We as a nation are not moved by it and will always align with the divide that's best suited to our foreign policy."

@dakaz09 said:

"The same right our leaders have to under develop the country and run around western world for aids and loan."

