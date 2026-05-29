A Nigerian man shared his experience when he travelled for his post-UTME at the University of Ibadan

He shared what happened to him the night before the examination, recounting how he managed as a first timer in the city of Ibadan

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to share their thoughts about his experience

A Nigerian man, Yusuf Gideon, recounted his unusual journey while travelling for his post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) at the University of Ibadan.

He stated that it was his first time travelling to the western part of the country.

A man shares unexpected experience at University of Ibadan during post-UTME. Photo: LinkedIn/Yusuf Gideon Abdulmutalib

Source: UGC

Man recounts post-UTME experience at UI

On his LinkedIn page, Yusuf Gideon Abdulmutalib shared how his phone was stolen the night before the examination.

His LinkedIn post read:

“I lost my phone in a strange city the night before an important exam of my life. It was my Post-UTME at University of Ibadan. My first time ever traveling to the western part of Nigeria.

“I had done everything right, secured a place to sleep with a friend studying medicine on campus, packed an extra battery (fully charged, because I was that prepared), and mapped out the route in my head. It was a one-day exam. What could possibly go wrong?

“Before I left, something quiet nudged me. Write the phone number down. I almost ignored it. My phone was charged, I had a backup battery. I was fine. But I obeyed, pulled out my notepad and scribbled the number down. Then I boarded the bus and didn't think twice about it.

“I got to Ibadan, called my friend from Iwo Road, got clear directions to the university gate and last mile, I hopped on a bike. Somewhere between that call and the university gate my phone was gone.

“Just like that. The panic was immediate. I'm in a city I don't know, my very first time in the west. I have no phone, I have an exam tomorrow and I know no one. At that moment that same quiet voice, calm as ever: That's why I told you to write the number down.

“I reached into my bag, pulled out the notepad, and there it was. I found a phone from one of the traders at the university gate, dialed the number, and my friend was at that gate within minutes. The rest, as they say, is history.”

A Nigerian man who wanted to study at the University of Ibadan shares his unusual experience during his post-UTME. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Reactions trail man's UI post-UTME experience

Ifedapo Faboya said:

"Good one, Gideon! The Holy Spirit directs and instructs us on a daily basis, just that most times or sometimes we lack discernment and obedience. Thank God for you!"

Marygold Okoye said:

"This is a powerful reminder that guidance often comes in quiet nudges and discernment is learning to trust and act on them, even when they don’t immediately make sense."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng