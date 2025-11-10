A Nigerian woman in the US Army made a TikTok video amid President Trump’s threat to send troops to Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

Her post sparked widespread reactions as many people commented, sharing thoughts and questions about the potential US military involvement

The discussion highlighted the concern and curiosity among Nigerians about Trump’s warning and its possible impact on their communities

A Nigerian woman in the US Army has sent a funny message to residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, amid threats by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to send military troops to Nigeria over alleged genocide against Christians.

Trump has warned the Nigerian government, urging immediate action against the alleged genocide in the country.

US soldier sends message to Ibadan residents

Donald Trump stated that if the Nigerian government fails to handle the situation, he might be forced to organize a military intervention in Nigeria to protect Christians from the alleged killings.

Amid this, many Nigerians in the US military have made different statements online.

In one of those statements, a Nigerian service member in the US military sent a message to residents of Ibadan.

According to a post she shared on her page, @classic_owoyemi, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned a place in her hometown and revealed that this area would not be attacked if US troops happened to come to Nigeria.

She posted a video on her TikTok page, hinting at coming to Nigeria amid Trump’s threat to send soldiers.

The TikTok video carried a caption that read:

“See you soon, Nigeria.”

As she made the statement, many individuals rushed to her comments section to react.

One of those who left a comment asked the US Army personnel a question. The user, @Wunmi WEARS LUXURY, wrote:

“Abeg ooo, no come Ibadan oo. I just pack come Ibadan ni ooo.”

In response, the US soldier spoke about a place that might not be visited by US troops if they happen to come to Nigeria.

Her statement:

“You are safe in Ibadan cos my family house dey there.”

She made this statement and several others on her page, and many individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as US soldier speaks

Yaomin wrote:

"You Left home to destroy home."

being_teemah0 noted:

"Come Ibadan we no fear Aisha natural herb go do agbo ayeta for us."

ImageOfLife said:

"We nor fit serious for this country.. both the one wey dey Naija and abroad."

RonbiTV write:

"Walai Nigeria is the only NATION that always turn pain to cruise."

ADECAM said:

"We get SamLarry make una dey come."

IBA RAHMON stressed:

"This Nigeria flag o. No come Ghana o."

OLASUBOMI noted:

"You know who is Sam Larry??"

Olayinka Na God shared:

"who else notice that it's Only Nigeria born American soldiers dey give we Nigerians body heating since all dis" days Omo Ale dede.

Ola Wale wrote:

"If you no carry belle go back make I no wetin cause am."

IBRAHIM said:

"Abeg start from iyana ipaja nah there my ex mum dey stay ."

Mikkymode added:

"Even our own citizens dey threaten us, wow, time flies, Àbàtà yin fé tàkété biì éní péé é ò bòdò tàń, éni jere."

𝙅𝙊𝙎𝘾𝙊 𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙀 shared:

"So na Nigerian full US army."

olayinka stressed:

"Make una Dey come. Amotekun duro Deyin."

𝔸𝕣𝕜𝕞𝕒𝕟_𝟙𝟘 noted:

"Ewo ni gan..Wo make una Dey come jare na bante dem go take finish una."

SPOONGIRL@30 shared:

"Una for just wait till nxt year wey ar wan apply for us army."

MILESTONE WITH FORTUNE said:

"Abeg epp me enter ondo state for itebu abeg ask for shedara family please don’t spare a mosquito der e run won paaaaa thank you in advance."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the US Army urged citizens to accept President Trump’s plan to send American troops to fight Boko Haram, saying Nigerians should act fast and not miss the opportunity.

Peacekeeper says he’ll quit before fighting Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UN soldier from Ekiti strongly rejected the idea of ever fighting Nigeria under any order. He explained that even if the United States or the United Nations asked him to join any military action, he would step down immediately because he could never face his own people.

His statement, shared on Facebook, spread quickly and made many people talk, as he stressed that his home state and country mean more to him than any military assignment.

