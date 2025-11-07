Man's Message To USA Goes Viral After Donald Trump Threatened Military Action in Nigeria
- A Nigerian man is not happy with the United States of America because of the threat issued by President Donald Trump
- The man said if the US president wants to send the military to Nigeria, he should do it fast, without wasting time
- He accused the American leader of trying to get Nigeria to negotiate trade with him, which was why he issued the threat
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A man is livid with anger after President Donald Trump threatened to carry out military action in Nigeria.
The US leader had claimed a large number of Christians are being killed in Nigeria such that it amounted to a genocide.
However, the Nigerian government has refuted this claim and noted that no religious group is being persecuted in the country.
But Trump has doubled down on his claim, and even went ahead to call Nigeria a "disgraced" country.
Meanwhile, a Nigerian man known on Facebook as Charles Tubobanimi Cotterell has called out USA and accused him of trying to get Nigeria to sit down with him to make a trade deal.
He said if the US president wishes to send troops to Nigeria, he should do it with speed and stop talking too much.
His words:
"If they want to strike, they should strike and let's get over it. The cho cho cho don too much. All these to bend the president who's now looking at China & Russia as alternative.So dear USA, if indeed you are not playing trade politics with Nigeria, why the plenty cho cho cho in the last three days? Get on with your plans, so that we can move on. Even though I vehemently stand against your brut force, I am.just s voice that's not so loud enough. If it's military base you are looking for, station it in the forest where the terr0rs are, not in our cities. The too much talk is beginning to be nauseating."
Reactions as man calls out USA
Prince Kio said:
"All these are strategy to bend the President who is looking towards China and Russia..... "the sabotage in the Military is just too monumental" all these comments are coming from you which makes you neither here nor there......."
Itode Iwariso said:
"Your third paragraph sha. Invade Nigeria??? Trump never said that. Invasion has to do with the intent to militarily attack the nation's army and the government. And that's not Trump's intention. He didn't declare a war against Nigeria.
Austine Roberto said:
"No they can't just invade us like that. We are a sovereign nation so diplomatic measures will first be discussed before they can come in.."
US soldier sends message to terrorists
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young US soldier shared a post that went viral and attracted a lot of comments on X.
The man made the post after President Donald Trump threatened to intervene over the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria.
His post quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many agreeing with him, while others disagreed.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.