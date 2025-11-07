A Nigerian man is not happy with the United States of America because of the threat issued by President Donald Trump

The man said if the US president wants to send the military to Nigeria, he should do it fast, without wasting time

He accused the American leader of trying to get Nigeria to negotiate trade with him, which was why he issued the threat

A man is livid with anger after President Donald Trump threatened to carry out military action in Nigeria.

The US leader had claimed a large number of Christians are being killed in Nigeria such that it amounted to a genocide.

The man said the US should send military to Nigeria if they want to. Photo credit: Facebook/Charles Tubobanimi Cotterell and Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS.

However, the Nigerian government has refuted this claim and noted that no religious group is being persecuted in the country.

But Trump has doubled down on his claim, and even went ahead to call Nigeria a "disgraced" country.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man known on Facebook as Charles Tubobanimi Cotterell has called out USA and accused him of trying to get Nigeria to sit down with him to make a trade deal.

He said if the US president wishes to send troops to Nigeria, he should do it with speed and stop talking too much.

His words:

"If they want to strike, they should strike and let's get over it. The cho cho cho don too much. All these to bend the president who's now looking at China & Russia as alternative.So dear USA, if indeed you are not playing trade politics with Nigeria, why the plenty cho cho cho in the last three days? Get on with your plans, so that we can move on. Even though I vehemently stand against your brut force, I am.just s voice that's not so loud enough. If it's military base you are looking for, station it in the forest where the terr0rs are, not in our cities. The too much talk is beginning to be nauseating."

The man said the US was trying to get Nigeria to sit down for talks. Photo credit: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch.

Reactions as man calls out USA

Prince Kio said:

"All these are strategy to bend the President who is looking towards China and Russia..... "the sabotage in the Military is just too monumental" all these comments are coming from you which makes you neither here nor there......."

Itode Iwariso said:

"Your third paragraph sha. Invade Nigeria??? Trump never said that. Invasion has to do with the intent to militarily attack the nation's army and the government. And that's not Trump's intention. He didn't declare a war against Nigeria.

Austine Roberto said:

"No they can't just invade us like that. We are a sovereign nation so diplomatic measures will first be discussed before they can come in.."

