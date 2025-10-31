When she was a child, Kehinde Favour Siyanbola had one dream: to be a microbiologist. During her formative years, she admired scientists in lab coats and dreamt of becoming one herself. So, she set out to pursue her dreams, knowing exactly what she wanted from life.

Kehinde Favour Siyanbola graduated with first class from Osun State University. Photo credit: Kehinde Favour Siyanbola.

When she completed her secondary education, and it was time to proceed to the university, it was not difficult to choose her preferred course. She already knew what department she wanted.

Kehinde, who is from Osun State, told Legit.ng that making the decision of what to study in school was very easy.

Why Kehind studied microbiology

Kehinde describes herself as a purpose-driven person who would love to use her knowledge to contribute to humanity.

She said:

"My name is Kehinde Favour Siyanbola, and I’m from Osun State, Nigeria. I graduated with a First Class degree in Microbiology for my Bachelor's degree from Osun State University. I’m a passionate and driven person who believes in excellence, purpose, and using knowledge to make an impact. I’ve always loved science because it helps me understand how the world works and how we can use that understanding to solve real-life problems."

Many people would think the Osun State University imposed the course on her, but she actually chose it.

She said she is eager to find a cure for diseases, knowing that diseases are a major problem for humanity.

She said:

"I studied Microbiology, a course that really opened my eyes to the unseen but powerful world of microorganisms. It focuses on microorganisms and their relationship with humans, animals, and the environment.A lot of people often assume I initially wanted to study Medicine, but was given Microbiology, but that’s not true. I actually chose Microbiology intentionally. From a young age, I was always eager to find the cure for an incurable disease, it sounds funny now, but that was truly my dream. I used to admire scientists in lab coats, looking so serious and focused, and I wanted to be like them to make discoveries that could change lives and even gain global recognition.

"At that young age, I reasoned that the only way to be recognised or make a real impact was to solve a problem that affected everyone and diseases were one of the biggest global problems. When I learned about Microbiology and how it connects to medicine, public health, and impactful research, I knew it was exactly what I wanted. So, my choice wasn’t accidental; it came from a place of purpose."

How Kehind became a first-class graduate

Kehinde graduated with a first-class degree in microbiology, but she told Legit.ng that she was not actually dreaming of becoming the top student in her class. She just wanted to do well in school.

However, as her grade continued to improve in school, she realised that becoming a first-class graduate might be achievable.

She said:

"First of all, I would say it was by God’s grace. I truly believe that without God, none of it would have been possible. He gave me the strength, wisdom, and consistency I needed at every stage. Interestingly, I wasn’t even aiming for a First Class when I started university. My initial goal was simply to graduate with a decent CGPA and finish well. But that didn’t stop me from putting in effort. I’ve always been someone who learns more effectively by listening attentively in class rather than reading afterwards, so I made sure I attended every lecture and listened with full concentration."

However, achieving a first class was not an easy task, but Kehinde said the grace of God was behind her.

Kehinde revealed that she took her studies very seriously, making sure she attended each class and took notes.

She said:

"I took notes seriously, asked questions, and participated actively in class discussions. That habit helped me grasp concepts quickly and deeply. Over time, my results kept improving, and by the end of my first year, I realised I was doing much better than I expected. That was when I started believing that a First Class might actually be possible if I remained consistent.

"From that moment, I became more focused and intentional. I studied smart, revised regularly, and surrounded myself with like-minded friends who inspired me to do better. There were tough times, but God’s grace, determination, and hard work saw me through."

Success does not come easily, and Kehinde had her own fair share of challenges when she was in school.

Kehinde Favour Siyanbola bagged a first-class degree. Photo credit: Kehinde Favour Siyanbola.

Challenges Kehind faced in school

She told Legit.ng that one of the biggest challenges she faced was financial problems.

Yet, she noted that she was able to overcome the challenges through sacrifices, patience and prudent management of the little resources at her disposal.

She said:

"One of the biggest challenges I faced was financial constraint. There were times when it was really difficult to meet up with certain needs in school, but I had to manage the little I had wisely and remain focused on my academics. I learned to sacrifice and make do with what was available, even when it wasn’t easy. Through it all, I must really commend my parents; they did their absolute best and supported me in every way they could. Even when things were tough, they ensured I had what I needed to keep going. Their love, sacrifices, and encouragement motivated me to stay strong and make them proud."

Kehinde bags scholarship to pursue masters at Covenant University

Currently, Kehinde is pursuing a masters degree in microbiology at Covenant University.

When asked to speak about her future ambitions, she said she would like to contribute to research and offer solutions to diseases plaguing humanity.

She told Legit.ng:

"My ambition is to become a research scientist who contributes meaningfully to solving major health problems such as antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases. I also hope to mentor and inspire other young scientists in Africa to believe in their potential and use their knowledge to create change. I’m already on the path toward my long-term goals. I’m currently pursuing my Master’s degree in Microbiology at Covenant University, funded by the World Bank’s CApIC-ACE program. This has been an incredible opportunity that’s helping me expand my knowledge and skills, especially in the areas of molecular microbiology and public health. In the future, I plan to pursue a Ph.D. and collaborate with international research institutions to carry out impactful studies that can influence policy and improve lives globally. My ultimate goal is to make scientific contributions that are recognized internationally and that bring lasting benefits to humanity."

