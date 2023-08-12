Meet Katya Kuropas, J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend: how did the two meet?

Katya Kuropas is a celebrity girlfriend. She is widely known for being the girlfriend of J.J. McCarthy. Her boyfriend is an American football quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines of the National Football League (NFL).

JJ McCarthy and Katya Kyropas are high school sweethearts. Photo: @jjmccarthy on Instagram (modified by author)

Katya Kuropas and her boyfriend reside in La Grange Park, Il, Illinois, USA. She became an internet sensation in December 2022 when she was shown on television during an NFL game. Much about J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend remains a mystery as she seems to enjoy living a low-key life.

Profile summary

Full name Katya Kuropas Gender Female Date of birth 28 January 2003 Age 20 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence La Grange Park, Il, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms: 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Roman Kuropas Mother Tania Kuropas Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend J.J. McCarthy School Nazareth Academy College University of Michigan Profession Student

Katya Kuropas’ bio

The American celebrity girlfriend was born and raised in the United States. What is Katya Kuropas’ nationality? She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Katya’s father is Roman Kuropas, while her mom is Tania Kuropas. Her dad is the founder and CEO of Dash EV Motors. She has a brother named Max.

Educational background

What is Katya Kuropas’ school? The American celebrity girlfriend attended Nazareth Academy in Hinsdale, Illinois, United States of America. Later, she joined Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, USA.

What is Katya Kuropas’ age?

J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 January 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How did Katya Kuropas and JJ McCarthy meet?

The duo are high school sweethearts. They met in 2018 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois, USA. J.J. McCarthy started posting his girlfriend's photos in the same year on Instagram.

The duo has been together since then, and they like sharing their best moments on Instagram. For instance, the football quarterback celebrated Katya's birthday in 2022;

Happy cake day to the most beautiful soul. Not only are you the love of my life, you are my best friend and someone who has always pushed me to be the best possible version of myself every single day. 19 down with many many more to come, and I would be the luckiest man in the world to be able to experience the rest of them by your side. Happy 19th @katyakuropas !!! I love you beyond measure.

On 9 October 2020, the football quarterback wrote a loving message to his girlfriend, stating that he is grateful for sharing two years of his life with his girlfriend. The duo has been together for about five years since they met.

Katya Kuropas’ height and weight

JJ McCarthy’s girlfriend is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend? The girlfriend of the American quarterback is Katya Kuropas. What is Katya Kuropas’ age? She is 20 years old as of 2023. What is Katya Kuropas’ nationality? J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend’s nationality is white. What is Katya Kuropas’ school? She attended Nazareth Academy in Hinsdale, Illinois, United States of America. What is Katya Kuropas’ college? She attended Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, USA. What is Katya Kuropas’ height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Katya Kuropas is an American celebrity girlfriend. She is widely recognised for being the girlfriend of the American football quarterback J.J. McCarthy. She is a student at Michigan State University, where she studies with her boyfriend.

