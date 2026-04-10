A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after purchasing and installing solar panels in her house

In a now-viral video, she disclosed that she didn't mind giving out her generator after making the purchase because she believed solar would serve her well

She talked about her new acquisition and the precautions needed to make it last longer and work more effectively

A Nigerian content creator based in Benin City has shared her satisfaction with switching to solar power, stating that she parted ways with her generator without a second thought.

She noted that her latest purchase was driven by her desire to escape the noise and high fuel cost of using generator.

Lady educates netizens about solar power. Photo credit: @SK_Jessy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady switches to solar power

The lady, identified as @Sk_Jessy, explained that she invested in solar power after venturing into the solar system business, a sector she believes holds promise.

She had been spending much on fuel, approximately N7,000 every two days, a cost she is now happy to leave behind.

According to her, the solar system, which includes an ITEL power tank, has been a game-changer, powering her lights, fan, content creation equipment, and other household appliances with ease.

However, she cautioned that the system's capacity is limited and requires careful management to ensure longevity.

For instance, she avoids using heat-generating appliances like hair dryers and irons, as they drain the battery quickly.

The content creator noted that her fan, in particular, consumes a lot of power, forcing her to use it sparingly, especially during periods of low sunlight.

Despite these limitations, she considers the investment worthwhile, citing the high cost of running a generator and the disturbance caused by its noise.

Lady mentions one appliance that might spoil solar power tank. Photo credit: @SK_Jessy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@Sk_Jessy advised buyers to be mindful of their energy consumption patterns, emphasising that the system's effectiveness depends on smart usage.

She revealed that the total cost of installation, including the power tank, panels, and other necessary components, was less than N600,000, a sum she believes is a worthwhile investment for the convenience and savings it offers.

She said in part:

"So yeah, I got a solar system, ITEL power tank that has been the topic of the town. I think it's totally worth it with the old generator noise and all. I can't deal with that. So this year, 2026, I decided to venture into the solar system business. So I was like, why don't I get one for myself? I think it's worth it. Here is why, because there are limited things to what this particular power tank can carry and you still need to manage your light or else it's not gonna last. So first of, I installed my own to my house. I don't use it directly with the things that I wanna do. I just installed it to avoid the stress. Yeah, I installed it with the solar panel so I can charge it with both sun and light. Charge faster with light but stronger with sun as I've observed. And also it carries my light, my fan, my content creation light and some other random things that you can use like hair dryer, hair straightener, things like that. But those hot things, anything that generates heat at all burns the battery faster and no, you cannot turn on your iron on it at all. Don't try it."

Reactions as lady sets up solar system

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@CAKES IN BENIN said:

"You can use your generator to charge your solar cuz this is raining season and what if light does not come."

@ᴄ⭒said:

"I want to use it for my small station at home but I use heat tools like dryer & curling wand, do you think the solar tank carry it?"

@Ronnie Victor said:

"Buy a 10 watts fan. I use like 3 at a time and it doesn’t drain the battery fast."

@GOD1ST commented:

"To anyone reading this; if you want your battery to last longer for years. Don't ever charge your battery to 100 percent. Always charge to 80 to 90 percent. You will thank me years to come."

@Mr Odumsbaba added:

"Giving out your generator because you got a solar whatever. You will later under when the rain starts and when there is no light at all."

See the post below:

Nigerian man enjoys 24/7 light with solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said he invested some money, running into millions, to install solar electricity for his private use.

Mr Banks shared a photo of the solar system on X, noting that he spent at least N7 million to install it.

Source: Legit.ng