A young lady currently studying medicine has revealed that she retook the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without her parents' knowledge, to pursue her dream

The medical student noted that she already had a university degree in a course she had no real passion for before she decided to retake the UTME, which she passed

While admitting that she might be above the 'ideal' age to study medicine, the medical student noted that everyone's journey is unique

A young lady, Tina, has recounted how she pushed herself to go for a medical degree after completing her undergraduate studies in a course she had no real passion for.

Without her parents' knowledge, Tina picked a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) form and retook the examination to pursue her dream of studying medicine.

A medical student says she retook the UTME without telling her parents and passed it. Photo Credit: @pinkgemreads

Source: TikTok

Medical student tells people never to quit

In a TikTok post on April 10, Tina reflected on her time studying for her first degree, admitting that she always felt that something was missing and that she was just floating through it.

Now a medical student, Tina stated that it still feels like a dream. While noting that she is older than the 'ideal' age to study medicine, Tina believes everyone's journey is different.

She encouraged netizens never to give up on their dreams, noting that it is never too late.

"What a rollercoaster 😭.

"I graduated with a degree I had no real passion for. Throughout university, something always felt missing, like I was just floating through it. After graduating, I started asking myself what I truly wanted, and I knew I couldn’t give up on my dreams.

"So, without telling my parents, I took JAMB again… and I passed 🥳.

"Now I’m a medical student, and honestly, it still feels like a dream. Yes, I’m older than the “ideal” age, but everyone’s journey is different—and that’s okay.

"To my book friends and family, this explains my absence over the past few months. I promise to start posting book content again soon 🤍 Never give up on your dreams. It’s never too late," Tina wrote.

A medical student says she retook the UTME without her parents' knowledge. Photo Credit: @pinkgemreads

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's academic move

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's TikTok post below:

Lamiii... said:

"I wish you the very best."

by_Bernice |Nurse 🤎👩🏽‍⚕️ said:

"I’m rooting for you."

📚Lena💞🙈 said:

"Wishing you all the best!!!"

@kinini448 said:

"Same here,I want to start all over again I don’t have passion for the course I am studying."

Dara🌸The🌸Explorer said:

"Sending hugs, love, and more strength to you, stranger."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had dropped out of school in her final year and restarted afresh.

University student changes course after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lead City University student had changed her course after studying law for two years.

In a TikTok post, she shed light on her decision to quit studying law and how the university helped her decide for once in her life. The undergraduate student shared her academic story on TikTok in a post on April 9, hailing Lead City University for its guidance.

While noting that it was too risky to gamble her future, the lady admitted that starting all over again after two years of studying law was not an option, hence her choice of changing departments while continuing on her academic path. She believed changing courses was the only way to prevent future disappointments or problems.

Source: Legit.ng