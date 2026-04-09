A young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan shared how she decided to learn a tech skill following her law degree

She opened up about how she was navigating her new tech career, sharing how she merged it with her law school education

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady, Ololade Olaniyi, celebrated as he successfully graduated from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how she had always wanted to learn a tech skill, sharing that she went on to do so after bagging her second-class upper law degree

A University of Ibadan student who bagged law degree begins career in tech. Photo: Ololade Olaniyi

Source: UGC

UI law student starts tech career

On her LinkedIn page, Ololade Olaniyi shared why she decided to pursue a tech career and how she merged it with her tech school education.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

"A long-overdue update! So, late last year, I hit a huge milestone as I finally wrapped up at the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan with a Second-Class Upper Division.

"But right after graduation, I decided to finally pursue a passion I’ve had for a long time. I’ve always been obsessed with designing, especially Product Design, but since you can’t exactly "major" in UI/UX in a Nigerian uni, I had to carve my own path.

"In five months of rigorous learning and practice through YouTube videos, paid courses and eventually Sheda House, I have gotten to work on quite a number of projects across SaaS, Sports, Lifestyle and BPO with amazing companies including The Ball Business Bottomline Assist Sagemanagement.

"I’ve also been lucky enough to learn from and collaborate with some of the best minds in the industry, like Ifeoluwa Oladeni, Babayanju Benjamin, Timothy Olomola and Timothy Ayodele. While all that’s been happening, I resumed at the Nigerian Law School (Lagos Campus) six weeks ago!

"It’s been a unique experience, to say the least. Everyday is literally a cycle of unlearning and relearning everything I thought I knew. But I am grateful for it. So, from here on, it is Law by day, design by night (and sometimes both at once). It’s a lot, but I’m loving the journey."

Reactions trail UI law graduate's tech career

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.

Francis Okafor said:

"Well done, Ololade. I am rooting for you."

Omolola Ikuemonisan said:

"Well done. I wish you outstanding success in law school."

Timothy Omolola said:

"Well done, big woman."

A lady who graduated with a second class upper law degree starts career in tech. Photo: Ololade Olaniyi

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng