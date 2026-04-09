University of Ibadan Law Student Who Bagged Second Class Upper Degree Starts Career in Tech
- A young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan shared how she decided to learn a tech skill following her law degree
- She opened up about how she was navigating her new tech career, sharing how she merged it with her law school education
- Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement
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A young lady, Ololade Olaniyi, celebrated as he successfully graduated from the University of Ibadan.
She shared how she had always wanted to learn a tech skill, sharing that she went on to do so after bagging her second-class upper law degree
UI law student starts tech career
On her LinkedIn page, Ololade Olaniyi shared why she decided to pursue a tech career and how she merged it with her tech school education.
She said in her LinkedIn post:
"A long-overdue update! So, late last year, I hit a huge milestone as I finally wrapped up at the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan with a Second-Class Upper Division.
"But right after graduation, I decided to finally pursue a passion I’ve had for a long time. I’ve always been obsessed with designing, especially Product Design, but since you can’t exactly "major" in UI/UX in a Nigerian uni, I had to carve my own path.
"In five months of rigorous learning and practice through YouTube videos, paid courses and eventually Sheda House, I have gotten to work on quite a number of projects across SaaS, Sports, Lifestyle and BPO with amazing companies including The Ball Business Bottomline Assist Sagemanagement.
"I’ve also been lucky enough to learn from and collaborate with some of the best minds in the industry, like Ifeoluwa Oladeni, Babayanju Benjamin, Timothy Olomola and Timothy Ayodele. While all that’s been happening, I resumed at the Nigerian Law School (Lagos Campus) six weeks ago!
"It’s been a unique experience, to say the least. Everyday is literally a cycle of unlearning and relearning everything I thought I knew. But I am grateful for it. So, from here on, it is Law by day, design by night (and sometimes both at once). It’s a lot, but I’m loving the journey."
Reactions trail UI law graduate's tech career
Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.
Francis Okafor said:
"Well done, Ololade. I am rooting for you."
Omolola Ikuemonisan said:
"Well done. I wish you outstanding success in law school."
Timothy Omolola said:
"Well done, big woman."
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng