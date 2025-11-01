Nigerian content creator Jarvis shared a video where she talked about what happened between her and her boyfriend, Peller

A man online said he had already guessed that their relationship would have problems after seeing the video

The video went viral and got many people talking, as they shared their thoughts about what happened

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to react after popular content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known widely as Jarvis, exposed the behavior of her boyfriend, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller.

This is contained in a lengthy video making waves on social media, showing Jarvis speaking about a very recent experience she had.

Man reacts as Jarvis exposes boyfriend

She explained that she was almost hit and narrated what she did next.

The video caught the attention of many individuals on social media, as one user decided to share his thoughts.

According to a post made available by a user identified as @Abdulsalam5476 via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he claimed he had predicted this would happen.

After watching the video, he restated his earlier prediction.

Jarvis, in some parts of the clip, said:

"I just gave him a touch with this finger; if you see the way he used anger, I'm glad I missed the hand. I was like, what are you trying to do? I can see the devil wants to use you, but I won’t allow it. I carried my two legs, left the room, and came downstairs because I wanted him to cool off. That’s how it’s supposed to be."

After speaking about how Peller almost took some unexpected steps against her, she said she left the room to alert someone to stay vigilant in case anything happened.

She continued:

"Anything can happen when a man is angry. I don’t know what is making this man angry; I was so scared. I felt like a stranger in my own house. I had to tell Mary, if you hear any noise, just be alert."

As this was said by the content creator, the man who watched the clip stormed the comment section to share his reaction, saying he had predicted it.

In his statement, @Abdulsalam5476 wrote:

"I’ve said this: the Jarvis and Peller relationship won’t last. There are too many flaws, and this type of online relationship mostly ends in regret."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Jarvis opens up

@thebrandOma said:

"Let's wait for the next video . That part, she said, "He nearly hit her." look well it has happened before . The person that wants to hit you , you are going to ask him if he is okay ? Nne come out of that closet , you must not die there."

@Kasamadups added:

"Business relationship."

@Samlech77 stressed:

"This is beyond “couple drama.” Threatening to hit someone and terrifying them into fleeing for safety is abuse, full stop. If Jarvis says she feared for her life, believe her. “Justice for Jarvis” shouldn’t need a near-death escape to trend. Let’s stop normalizing anger that turns violent. No excuse, no context, no “but he’s usually nice.” Protect her voice, protect her peace."

@LoveLove4104 noted:

"Must these two be together before they make it? I don't understand but I feel that their relationship are just too tense and toxic unless they are doing it for the camera and views."

@aijaeyy shared:

"When they say this thingy isn’t for babies, we disagree. How these 2 can’t sort out their differences without going crazy on the internet every time beats me."

@NwanevuBrianda1 said:

"Whatever reaction that made him angry is because of what they have filled him with, too much gossip."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis went viral after publicly addressing a man who criticized their collaboration and relationship.

Jarvis fights Peller during heated TikTok live

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a dramatic video of popular TikTok couple Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend, Peller, sparked massive reactions online after the two got into a physical fight during a live session. The heated moment began after Peller made a statement that did not sit well with Jarvis, leading to a fierce argument that quickly escalated.

In the viral clip, Jarvis was seen confronting Peller before things turned physical, leaving many viewers stunned. While some social media users expressed concern about the state of their relationship.

