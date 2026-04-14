Ademola Lookman scored in a dramatic Champions League night as Atletico Madrid knocked Barcelona out 3-2 on aggregate

The Super Eagles winger climbed into the top three Nigerian scorers in UEFA Champions League history

Atletico reached their first semi-final since 2017 after surviving a tense finish against 10-man Barcelona

Ademola Lookman delivered another big European moment on Tuesday night, scoring a key goal as Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League in a tense all-Spanish quarter-final.

The match had everything. Early Barcelona pressure. A comeback attempt. A red card. And a decisive Atletico side that refused to break under pressure.

Atletico Madrid sent 10-man Barcelona crashing out of the Champions League and reached the final four with a 3-2 aggregate victory. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite Barcelona winning the second leg 2-1, Atletico progressed 3-2 on aggregate thanks to their strong first-leg advantage and a composed defensive finish in a chaotic closing phase, The Score reports.

But amid all the drama, Lookman’s contribution stood out once again.

Lookman propels Atletico to UCL semis

Barcelona started brightly, with Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres both finding the net inside the opening 24 minutes, briefly shifting momentum in their favour.

However, Atletico responded when it mattered most. Lookman’s goal swung the tie back in the Spanish capital side’s direction, restoring control at a critical moment in the match.

It was the kind of finish that has defined his recent rise in European football, calm under pressure and delivered in a knockout setting where mistakes are punished instantly.

Even as Barcelona pushed forward in search of a third goal, Atletico held firm.

The dismissal of Eric Garcia for a last-man foul on Alexander Sorloth added further tension, but Simeone’s side managed the closing stages with discipline.

At full time, Atletico booked their place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2017, extending Simeone’s long pursuit of Champions League glory.

Lookman sets special record in UCL

Beyond the result, Lookman also made personal history.

Ademola Lookman has scored six goals since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in January. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

His goal took him to eight UEFA Champions League goals, moving him into third place among Nigerian scorers in the competition’s history.

According to Goal Side, only Victor Osimhen, with 16 goals, and Obafemi Martins, with 9 goals, sit ahead of the Atletico forward.

It is another milestone in a growing European reputation that has seen the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner become one of the most decisive Nigerian attackers on the continental stage.

Since joining Atletico Madrid in January from Atalanta, Lookman has now scored six goals for the club, quickly settling into Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico’s European dream continues

For Atletico Madrid, this victory carries emotional weight.

The Spanish club has reached two Champions League finals under Diego Simeone but has never lifted the trophy.

This latest semi-final appearance renews belief that the long wait might finally be approaching its end.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will reflect on missed chances and a second-leg performance that ultimately wasn’t enough to overturn the first-leg deficit.

Atletico, who have never won the competition and lost the 2014 and 2016 finals with Simeone at the helm, will face either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.

Psychic cat predicts Atletico vs Barca clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle which has a reputation for predicting football matches, has picked which team will reach the semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side holds a two-goal advantage after shockingly winning the first leg 2-0 at Camp Nou thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

Source: Legit.ng