A Nigerian lady who has been looking for an apartment to rent for a long time finally found the one she likes

The lady shared a video online showing people the beautiful compound where the apartment is located

In the video, the lady also showed how she was able to use wallpaper to transform the apartment

Reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who showed netizens an apartment she recently rented.

The lady was overjoyed that she had been able to find a place to stay despite searching for a long time.

The lady transformed her apartment to look the way she wants. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaka_okolie.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified as Amaka Okolie, she has been looking for an apartment for a long time.

She said she finally found the one she liked, noting that the compound looked spacious and neat.

Amaka opened the apartment and showed how beautiful it looked. However, he used wallpaper and paint to transform it to her taste.

She said:

"I finally got my big apartment after months of searching and struggling with agent people. God finally answered my prayers. Look at this compound, so quiet, so cute, so nice. We are just six tenants in the compound and that's how I like. So I called the painter to come paint my room and I actually paint white because I want the place to look more spacious and beautiful. The only problem I'm having in this house is the kitchen. I do not like the tiles they used in making the kitchen, so I have to get wallpaper to cover them. Every other thing that comes with this house is just so perfect. There is water, there is light. Every single thing is perfect. After many months of searching, I finally got what I wanted."

The lady showed off the interiors of her new apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaka_okolie.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of her apartment

@ADa OBI said:

"No be to pack go inside beautiful house. Hope the compound is spiritualy ok not all that glitters are gold. Some compound carry big bad luck."

@benbond87 said:

"Two things involve 1. d owner is not around and d brother rent it and true is better just be ready to move soon or 2. d house is build for blood donation to d alter so pray well."

@Zuhra said:

"What are you people seeing that “disturbing your spirits”? I’ve watched multiple times trying to catch what you people are seeing. Nawa o."

@Ritaeziam1212 said:

"But why is everyone saying they have a bad feeling about the compound.. una really dey muzz me Fr this app .. pls what actually wrong with the house? .. can someone give a proper explanation to what they see spiritually because me the house is ok oo."

Landlord increases tenant's house rent by thousands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who owns a house in Lagos state had increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million.

One of the tenants who live in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer, telling her to move out.

Source: Legit.ng