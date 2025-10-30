Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Transforms Room She Rented into Beautiful Apartment Using Wallpapers, Video Trends Online
People

Lady Transforms Room She Rented into Beautiful Apartment Using Wallpapers, Video Trends Online

by  Israel Usulor
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who has been looking for an apartment to rent for a long time finally found the one she likes
  • The lady shared a video online showing people the beautiful compound where the apartment is located
  • In the video, the lady also showed how she was able to use wallpaper to transform the apartment

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who showed netizens an apartment she recently rented.

The lady was overjoyed that she had been able to find a place to stay despite searching for a long time.

Lady shares video of her new apartment.
The lady transformed her apartment to look the way she wants. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaka_okolie.
Source: TikTok

According to the lady identified as Amaka Okolie, she has been looking for an apartment for a long time.

She said she finally found the one she liked, noting that the compound looked spacious and neat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Amaka opened the apartment and showed how beautiful it looked. However, he used wallpaper and paint to transform it to her taste.

Read also

"43? not married? Old cargo": Actress Eve Esin encourages singles as she shares marital testimony

She said:

"I finally got my big apartment after months of searching and struggling with agent people. God finally answered my prayers. Look at this compound, so quiet, so cute, so nice. We are just six tenants in the compound and that's how I like. So I called the painter to come paint my room and I actually paint white because I want the place to look more spacious and beautiful. The only problem I'm having in this house is the kitchen. I do not like the tiles they used in making the kitchen, so I have to get wallpaper to cover them. Every other thing that comes with this house is just so perfect. There is water, there is light. Every single thing is perfect. After many months of searching, I finally got what I wanted."
Lady shows netizens her new apartment.
The lady showed off the interiors of her new apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaka_okolie.
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of her apartment

@ADa OBI said:

Read also

"I cried all day": Lady weeps, shares video of apartment she rented for N1.3m, many react

"No be to pack go inside beautiful house. Hope the compound is spiritualy ok not all that glitters are gold. Some compound carry big bad luck."

@benbond87 said:

"Two things involve 1. d owner is not around and d brother rent it and true is better just be ready to move soon or 2. d house is build for blood donation to d alter so pray well."

@Zuhra said:

"What are you people seeing that “disturbing your spirits”? I’ve watched multiple times trying to catch what you people are seeing. Nawa o."

@Ritaeziam1212 said:

"But why is everyone saying they have a bad feeling about the compound.. una really dey muzz me Fr this app .. pls what actually wrong with the house? .. can someone give a proper explanation to what they see spiritually because me the house is ok oo."

Landlord increases tenant's house rent by thousands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who owns a house in Lagos state had increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million.

Read also

Tenant in disbelief as landlord asks to leave apartment after seeing unwashed plates

One of the tenants who live in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer, telling her to move out.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Israel Usulor avatar

Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: