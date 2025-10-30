Nigerian actress Eve Esin is giving God all the glory for turning her story around for the better

The Nollywood practitioner, who got married on October 18, 2025, shared a lengthy post about her marital journey

According to her, although she had been previously mocked and called all sorts of names, God came through for her

Nigerian online users have been thrown into an emotional state following a post by Nigerian actress, Eve Esin.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Eve got married on October 18, 2025, at the age of 43. The actress went online to share the story of how God solidified her faith and answered her prayers.

Eve recalled being mocked for being single in her 40s and called all sorts of unprintable names, but eventually, she became triumphant.

The actress, however, encouraged waiting singles not to give up hope, as God will always show mercy to His own.

In Eve's words:

"My post is to give someone who had lost hope, hope. I am not a motivational speaker but a child God showed mercy. I am only speaking from a place of truth. I got legally hitched at age 43, though extremely private. The pictures will still make it here. Clocked 44 on the 17th of October and got married traditionally and publicly on the 18th of October. "

"To so many, the testimony I have is almost impossible. 43? Not married? Old cargo!!! Who says a thing and it comes to pass when God has not spoken? Darling, I have been through it all, someday I will tell my story. I thank God for never letting me loose faith in him. I join my faith with anyone that feels time is slipping by and i say delay is not denial. May God in his infinite mercy grant the desires of your heart and divinely connect you to that person that completes you in Jesus mighty name, Amen. 🙏"

See her post below:

Eve Esin's post ignites reactions online

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ rechaelokonkwo said:

"Power couple ❤️ when culture meets luxury."

@ ngozi_oleka_nnanna said:

"If maturity and realest was a person. Then it's you. Naaa we are not leaving you. Rooting for you all through darling ❤️this indeed is the doing of the Lord ❤️."

@officialmaryannejiogu said:

"Congratulations mama.... Myself that is 32 my aunties have started doing meeting on my head talk more of people that is 40+ 😢😢😢 God pls show every single lady that is due for marriage mercy."

@richealogbonna said:

"Delay Is Not Denial 🙌 My KoLove❤️Congratulations To You And Yours❤️Forever And Ever❤️🎊🎈🎉🍾🥂."

@ rixariskinsecrets said:

"Faithful God has done it for you my Koko! I still remember how excited I was when you shared the news months ago. Truly, God is never too late to show up. Congratulations, Fam! Happy married life 💕💕💕."

@defabricboss_ said:

"A delay is not denial, but a time of preparing you for the promise. It is very hard when we cannot “see” God in action. But that doesn't mean he isn't acting ... God is the Greatest 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 I’m forever rooting for the MOHAMMED’s 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

@ adaezeeluke said:

"Indeed in his time oooo he makes it beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

@marywise_the_ceo said:

"Big sister you are so private and that’s your beauty. Congratulations once again. I am living my privacy and I love it. Congratulations sister Eve."

