FIFA president Gianni Infantino has joined the rest of Africa in mourning the passing of Dominic Frimpong

The Berekum Chelsea player lost his life after armed robbers attacked the club bus en route back to their base

The Ghanaian police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, assuring the public of justice

Ghanaian sports journalist Gloria Peprah told Legit.ng that the death of Frimpong hurts most upcoming players in the league

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has joined the football community in Ghana to mourn the tragic passing of Dominic Frimpong.

The former Aduana star lost his life following an armed robbery attack on the team bus of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, April 12.

The squad was returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex in Samreboi when gunmen struck along the Ahyiresu to Kwame Dwumor Sreso road.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino pays his final respect to Berekum Chelsea star Dominic Frimpong. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA pay tribute to Frimpong

President of the world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, sent his condolences message to the family of Dominic Frimpong and the Ghana football.

In a viral tweet on X, Infantino expressed sadness following the passing away of the 20-year-old player. He wrote:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Berekum Chelsea Football Club’s Dominic Frimpong following a reported attack on the team while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture.

"On behalf of the global football community and everyone at FIFA we send our condolences to his family, friends, everyone at Berekum Chelsea FC and all those who knew him," per Ghanaian Times.

Frimpong was killed during a shooting by armed robbers while trying to take cover in the nearby bush after the driver of the bus reversed upon sighting a road block.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility and was being prepared for transfer for further care before he succumbed to his injuries, per NY Times.

Frimpong had potential - Peprah

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts to Dominic Frimpong’s tragic death. Photo by: @FootballTweet.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian sports journalist Gloria Peprah described the late Frimpong as a potential Black Stars player.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the GTV Sports+ presenter said several coaches in the Ghana Premier League had already identified him as a promising talent who could break through within the next five years.

She added that Frimpong may have been in line for a call-up to the senior national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Peprah said:

“It’s bad enough that the team bus was attacked, and even more heartbreaking that a life was lost. Frimpong was an incredibly talented and promising player with so much potential.

"I have watched him play, and I believe he was on track for the U23 national team (Olympics). Some believe that after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he could have been drafted into the senior national team to learn from established stars and grow into that role.”

Police reveal chilling details of bus ambush

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ashanti Regional Police Command said the team bus carrying around 30 players and officials was intercepted by six armed men, three of whom were reportedly carrying pump-action guns.

Police say two spent BB cartridges were recovered at the scene, evidence that is now central to the ongoing investigation.

Source: Legit.ng