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Man Who Had Not Seen Jehovah’s Witnesses for 3 Years Shares What Happened During Recent Encounter
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Man Who Had Not Seen Jehovah’s Witnesses for 3 Years Shares What Happened During Recent Encounter

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man has reflected on the visibility of Jehovah's Witnesses his street while narrating his recent encounter with them
  • In a trending video, the Nigerian man recounted that it had been over three years that he had spotted a Jehovah's Witness in his community
  • His response to their visit felt like a sense of nostalgia, and he was genuinely happy to listen to their message

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A Nigerian man, while reflecting on the declining visibility of Jehovah's Witnesses in his neighbourhood, recounts his recent experience with the group.

In a trending video, the young man claimed that he had not sighted any Jehovah's Witnesses for over three years in his neighbourhood.

A Nigerian man who didn't see Jehovah's Witness for 3 years shares recent encounter
A Nigerian man shares experience with Jehovah's Witnesses. Photo credit: Williams Okelenye/Facebook
Source: UGC

The man, identified as Williams Okelenyi, stated, on April 11, 2026, that they were a constant presence in the past, and he most times attempted to avoid them from knocking at his door. However, he was surprised when he received a visit from two female members of the group recently.

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He said:

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"So this is not to shade anybody or any group or church. But then I was having this conversation with a friend a few days back that we no longer see Jehovah's Witnesses. You know back in the days, you’d see them on Saturday, sometimes during weekdays. They'd come, they'd preach, you guys would argue about the Bible, and then they'd go. They’d give you those tracts that they used to give back then and then you’d read them.
But we no longer see them again. Currently, where I am, I haven't seen them since I’ve been here for like going on three years now. I've not seen them. But guess what, guys? This morning, guess what happened? I had a knock on my door and then I went outside. I saw these two ladies and they were like they have good news that they want to share with me. So I went back inside, got dressed, and then I came out. And guess what? It was Jehovah's Witnesses! Wow."

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Man shares recent encounter with Jehovah's Witnesses

Speaking further, instead of avoiding them as he might have done years ago, he, this time around, felt a sense of nostalgia and was genuinely happy to listen to their message. He concluded his narration, saying he was glad they were still around.

A Nigerian man shares recent encounter with Jehovah's Witness after over 3 years
A Nigerian man claims that he has been a Jehovah's Witness for over 3 years and had approached him. Photo credit: Williams Okelenye/Facebook, Igor Alecsander/Getty Images
Source: UGC

He said in his Facebook video:

"You know back in the days, once they told you they were there, you’d want to run away, or if you saw them, you’d know it was them and then you’d want to run away. But this time, I didn't. I stayed back and I listened to whatever they wanted to say. And they told me they were going to come back and I was... I don't know if I was genuinely happy or just because I missed the interaction. Wow. So these people are still around. Nice."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Why Jehovah's Witnesses stopped street evangelism

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former Jehovah's Witness explained why the group's famous door-to-door preaching noticeably declined.

According to the ex-member, the organisation implemented a policy regarding how members report their "field service" activities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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