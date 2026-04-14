A former Jehovah's Witness has spoken out on the reasons its members no longer carry out door-to-door evangelism like before

The ex-member gave the year a new policy came in that made its members reduce the amount of time they go out to preach

Her comment on the reason Jehovah's Witnesses stopped door-to-door evangelism sparked buzz on social media

A former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses has shared the reasons why the group no longer preaches from door to door as frequently as before.

The Jehovah's Witness lady explained a key policy change that affected how often members go out for field service.

An ex-JW member shares why Jehovah's Witnesses stopped preaching door-to-door. Photo credit: @sarafinalesi.2/TikTok/Igor Alecsander/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the ex-Jehovah's Witness member, @sarafinalesi.2, said that the policy was enforced in 2023, which slowly killed the door-to-door preaching.

Reasons Jehovah's Witnesses stopped door-to-door preaching

According to her, traditionally, the organisation's members were required to report the number of hours they spent on the activity each month, creating a sense of obligation among them. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new rule was introduced that removed the requirement for members to submit detailed reports of their preaching hours.

A former JW member speaks on door-to-door preaching. Photo credit: @sarafinalesi.2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained:

"In Jehovah's Witnesses, we had a quota to meet. We used to submit the hours we preached every month, and these hours varied based on your position. You had quotas of hours to meet. This was the driving force. They will tell you they do this for love—that they love preaching—but this quota was the real driving force.

So in 2023, they relaxed the rule and said you no longer have to submit your hours of field service. Just check a box and say 'Yes, I preached,' and everything changed.

The former JW member claimed that this change reduced the motivation for many individuals to continue door-to-door evangelism at the same level as before.

"What happened? You no longer preach again because you don't have to submit hours like workers in a factory anymore," she said.

She also addressed common explanations given by current members, such as the use of alternative methods like phone calls and letter writing, or security concerns in certain areas. According to her, these reasons were not the main cause of the decline.

In her words, the removal of strict reporting requirements led to a noticeable drop in participation, as members were no longer under pressure to meet specific quotas.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Jehovah's Witness policy change

Some of the comments are below.

dessy commented:

"If they submit reports, does that mean they get paid?"

Vicky young said:

"What? are you serious? so many things have changed since 2018, I left."

Kachi commented:

"No body deh answer dem again."

Sena wrote:

"I always asked myself if they enjoyed that, because I personally can’t do that."

oghenekevwe Emmanuel commented:

"If I tell you my experience with jw you go fear Christianity."

Ex-JW member talks about people leaving

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that @sarafinalesi.2 explained some reasons why many Jehovah's Witness members might find it hard to leave the church.

She argued that many denominations, like the Catholic church, share similar foundations, which made it difficult for ex-members to join another church.

Source: Legit.ng