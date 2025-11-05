A master's degree holder risks being deported from the United States, where she has lived for three years

According to the lady, who has just 30 days left, she migrated to the US to pursue a master's degree in Engineering Management and had worked for Tesla and Walmart

In a video released online, she promised to share her unfiltered truth about what being unemployed looks like and she hopes to land a job in America

A lady, Jennifer, is facing a possible deportation from the United States if she is unable to land a job within 30 days.

Sharing her story on TikTok, Jennifer disclosed that she came to the US to do a master's program in Engineering Management and later worked for Walmart and Tesla.

After three years, Jennifer's American dream seems to be nearing its end, as none of those opportunities became full-time roles.

Jennifer, who sounded optimistic despite her uncertain situation, promised her followers that she would document her job-hunting for the next 30 days.

She also promised to make public the unfiltered truth about what it feels like to be unemployed and job-hunting before she leaves the US. In her words:

"My American dream is coming to an end. I have just 30 days to get a job or leave the United States.

"How did I get here? Hi. My name is Jennifer. I came to the US three years ago to do my master's in Engineering Management, and I worked with two Fortune 500 companies - Walmart and Tesla and those roles were really amazing.

"I learnt a lot but it never really turned into a full time role. So, I have decided to turn this challenge into something meaningful. For the next 30 days, I will be documenting how I try to land my next full time job in corporate America.

"I will share the unfiltered truth of what it is really like being unemployed and looking to land a job before I get to leave the US.

"I honestly do not know how this will end but I just have to try..."

Her story moved TikTok users, with some offering her helpful advice.

US: Lady's situation moves netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's situation below:

Dzzaamiaan said:

"Wishing you the very best! ❤️🙏🏾I know you’ll land exactly where you need to be."

N!💕 said:

"Heyy, Praying you land on that full job that you deserve, Amen!! He the Lord has the best plans for you and you his baby to trust Him all that comes you way!!"

GRACE said:

"The Immigration process is so exhausting! I pray you land something. Check Simantel, I used to work there, they’re hiring!"

🌸Flower Child 🌺 said:

"My sister you better find another program to enroll so you can stay."

coddy tonton said:

"Try Canada, with a master in engineering. you will easily get nominated."

Gasheri254 said:

"Girl, me too. But I decided to go home & I’m honestly looking forward to it. The overwhelming peace I feel, incredible."

dessyalain said:

"Omggg its so scary…i was in the same boat too but i have a job now…Things will work out trust me."

manu_yenu said:

"May God help you find the way to an amazing and fulfilling job."

