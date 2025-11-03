Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy, stated that he’s been rich enough for years to buy any car or private jet he wants

The Mavin boss explained why he prefers investing in people and learning new skills

He advised Nigerian youths to focus on real-life skills as AI and the internet reshape the job market

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy has revealed that he has long had the financial means to buy a private jet or luxury cars but chooses not to, preferring to spend his money on investments, learning, and helping others grow.

Speaking in a new interview with Habby FX, the award-winning producer and music executive said showing off wealth doesn’t impress him anymore.

Instead, the singer said more focused on building lasting value and developing himself.

Don Jazzy gives a reason for not buying a private jet. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

He stated:

“I’ve been blessed enough for a long time to be able to afford any type of car I want or even buy a private jet. But I have more important things to take care of. Nothing beats investment."

According to Don Jazzy, who Davido stated sent him on errand, investment takes many forms, and one of the most valuable is investing in yourself.

He added:

“The forex that I’m learning now is an investment in myself. Tomorrow, it’s going to turn into something — a skill I can use. Don’t just be useless. Go and acquire some skill."

The 41-year-old music mogul, who has helped launch some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, stressed that acquiring practical skills is now more important than ever, especially in the era of technology and artificial intelligence.

He encouraged youths not to rely solely on traditional career paths, saying the internet age is rapidly changing the job market.

He said:

“You don’t have to be a doctor, lawyer, or engineer. In this internet and AI age, a lot of jobs will disappear. Why not learn something tangible? Even carpentry or furniture making, we still import tables and chairs from Turkey and China. If we had skilled people here, we could produce those things ourselves."

Fans react to Don Jazzy's interview

@iamRashxo:

"This man is loaded for real. Inside story he dashed a friend of his a full house in pinnock estate because he wants to pack to somewhere else"

@forgodsake91:

"Cap cap, if you don’t need a private jet, why buy it? You ca afford it doesn’t mean you need it. Does he fly over 100 hours a year?"

@dee_hypeman:

"Buying a private jet will be misplaced priorities, If it's not needed then there's no need to have it, and btw maintaining it is way more expensive"

@alaye_ng

"The only reason you should be buying a private jet is if you fly so often else it’s just a waste of money"

Don Jazzy explains why he prefers investing in people and learning new skills. Photo: @donjazzy/IG.

