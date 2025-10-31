A Nigerian lady opened up about her decision to leave her marriage at 24 despite having young children

She mentioned why she did not wait until her children were grown up, sparking reactions from netizens

As she prepared for her 31st birthday, she narrated how life had been for her since she divorced seven years ago

A Nigerian lady who got divorced at 24 celebrated her decision and opened up about her children.

She said that leaving her marriage at the time she did was one of the best decisions she had made.

Divorced Lady Shares Why Leaving Her Marriage at 24 Was Her Best Decision, Speaks About Her Children

Source: Facebook

Identified on Facebook by Chukwudi Somack Mmesoma, the lady said that she took the decision seven years ago, as she looked forward to her 31st birthday.

Her Facebook post read:

“Deciding to leave my marriage at the time I did was one of the best decisions I have ever made. It has been seven years now, and I am extremely grateful to God.

“I left while still young and full of life. I did not wait until my children grew up, thereby wasting my youthful years in an unfulfilling and loveless marriage. Instead, I utilized my youth to improve my life while I still could.

“It is easier to leave at a younger age rather than when you are older. Waiting for children to grow up is often another excuse women use to justify remaining in a marriage that is clearly not working.

“I am officially becoming a 30 plus woman, I am turning 31, and I am ready to embrace this new chapter in my life. The date is November 15th.”

See her post below:

In another post, she shared what people asked her and her response to them at the time.

She said:

“Were you told that you will get tired and run back? Mbanu, not a 24years young, beautiful Woman, that still has enough time to rewrite her wrongs! It’s been 7years, and we are 2weeks to 31. November 15th, and we officially become a 30-plus Woman.”

Divorced Lady Shares Why Leaving Her Marriage at 24 Was Her Best Decision, Speaks About Her Children

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman’s marital experience

Pleasant Chizaram said:

Waste your youth while waiting for children. Like one can retrieve wasted time . The earlier the better. YOLO !!!

Rita Quintessential

E don dey reach the time of the Year when you fry us like plantain. Anticipating

Purity Promise

In addy mama. Living mine last year was the best decision ever and I'm so grateful to God for giving me that college to do so I'm enjoying my youth with my full chest

Obiora Faith EkpereAmaka

Looking gorgeous 20/10 across the board...nah who dey alive dey testify and fulfil life purpose. Say no to abusive marriage, no be do or die oo

Friday Gideon Aniekan

Marriage is a bad thing dear, i always tell ladies, don't marry but make money first and enjoy life....mmmttcchheewww... Sarcasm is sweet indeed

Nancy Echefula

I left too this year at 27 and I'm proud of the decision though it was hard but it's worth it,for my mental health and for my peace of mind

In related stories, a man divorced his wife over his son’s medical bills, while a lawyer shared why he handled divorce cases despite being a pastor.

Divorced lady speaks on advice to married women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who got divorced said she would not advise other women to leave their abusive marriages.

She shared her experience when she decided to leave her husband and why her advice was hers alone.

Source: Legit.ng