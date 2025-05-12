A Nigerian student who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) came out with flying colours

According to his UTME result, which was displayed on social media for people to see, the boy scored 370 marks

The exceptional student is identified as Afolabi Olumide Ayodeji, who is a student of Icon Comprehensive College, Akure

A student of Icon Comprehensive College, Akure, Ondo state has been praised for his performance in the 2025 UTME.

The boy's UTME result has been shared on social media after it was released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The UTME result was posted by Olúyẹmí Fásípè, who identified the student as Afolabi Olumide Ayodeji.

According to the post, the boy is just 15 years old. He said Afolabi scored 370 marks, a feat considered to be great.

He said:

"Allow me to introduce Afolabi Olumide Ayodeji, a 15-year-old student at Icons Comprehensive College in Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State. He has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking a long-standing record in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with an unprecedented score of 370, marking the highest score recorded in over a decade. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) records shows that no individual has attained a score of 370 since the inception of the JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) in 2013. Let's celebrate the young legend!"

Is Afolabi Olumide Ayodeji the highest scorer in 2025 JAMB?

Legit.ng checked the claim made by Fasipe to see if it is true that no candidate had scored up to 370 in the past 10 years.

In a compilation of the exception JAMB candidates published by TheCable Lifestyle and also shared by Legit.ng, no one had up to 370 as of 2013 to 2023.

The highest mark seen on the list is 365, which was scored by Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes in 2020.

However, in 2024, Olowu David, ⁠⁠Alayande David, and⁠ ⁠⁠Orukpe Joel all scored 367 each to emerge as the top three candidates.

Also, JAMB has yet to name the highest scorer in the 2025 UTME.

See the boy's UTME result below:

Reactions as boy scores 370 marks in JAMB

@TheManAfricano said:

"It has to just be someone from Ondo state."

@sakwaofkigali said:

"This it the boy people should crowd fund, but it’s well."

@thealexisJnr said:

"The same jamb everyone were accusing of hack. If you didn't Read and pass. They will surely pick the blame on something."

@DukeofBourdilon said:

"This is the highest score I have ever seen. Brilliance at its peak. Congratulations to him."

@_chiefagbabiaka said:

"This is massive....I think this is the highest I have seen on and off this App. Congratulations."

