Nigerians have hailed a secondary school head boy for his outstanding performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A male teacher posted a flyer containing a breakdown of the boy's result, describing him as one of his best students

Despite the mass failure recorded in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, the head boy scored 96 in physics and over 80 in two subjects

Frank Ayomide Oluwadamilola, the head boy of a secondary school in Kubwa, Abuja, has been commended on social media for his impressive UTME result.

The young Nigerian lad's result was shared on Facebook by one of his teachers, identified as Ezeado Obiora Powell.

A head boy of an Abuja school scores 326 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Ezeado Obiora Powell, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Abuja head boy's UTME result

Impressed, the teacher hailed the result as a great one and congratulated the boy, adding that Frank was one of his best students. His Facebook post read:

"Great result. Congratulations my boy. One of my best students."

From the flyer of Frank's result, he scored an aggregate of 326. The science student got 68 in English, 96 in Physics, 81 in Biology, and 81 in Chemistry.

A head boy scores 326 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Ezeado Obiora Powell, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail head boy's UTME result

Chinekwu Anthony Ugbor Jnr said:

"Congratulations Nile university of Nigeria Abuja can easily give him scholarship to study if his WAEC will also be excellent."

Hope G Kosisochukwu said:

"Congratulations Nnaa 🎉 greater heights I pray upon you 🙏."

Samuel Ifeanyi Onwuala said:

"Success should be celebrated ✨, and his name should be so bold on this post 🙏🏻."

M Gideon Victor said:

"Congratulations...true true ba,no student passes through St Obiora and still dnt have Sense...wisdom must come I swear..."

Gerald Nwa Obinigwe said:

"Congratulations, that's amazing!"

Bosede Towoju said:

"Wow wwwww, great ! What a landmark."

Amadi Benjamin said:

"Congratulations dear. Your good work is speaking for you."

Emmanuel Ojonugwa Sunday said:

"What a great and wonderful congratulations to him, may God almighty grant him more wisdom, knowledge and understanding, in Jesus mighty name."

Charles Aninna said:

"Congratulations. May God grant u ur heart desires."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME result of a pastor's son who was denied admission in 2024 had surfaced on social media.

Assistant head boy's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an assistant head boy's UTME result had surfaced on the internet.

According to the boy's sister, her brother was once an assistant headboy in his school. He said he once represented Lagos state in an academic competition, but his UTME result failed to reflect the hard work he put in. In 2024, the boy scored 63 in English, 73 in mathematics, 74 in physics, and 68 in chemistry. His sister wrote:

"We are not dullards in my family. I had 278 in 2017 - UILAW. My sister 320 -Unilag pharm2020. So explain how my brother will have 278 first trial and then 169 now?Ko possible. Top 3 student in his school, former assistant head boy, this boy has represented Lag state in competitions."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng