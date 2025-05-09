The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has finally released the results of its 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which was conducted earlier this year.

According to the examination board, the results of 39,834 candidates were withheld by JAMB, adding that this was due to issues related to irregularities in the examination.

JAMB releases 2025 UTME results Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

According to JAMB, no less than 80 suspects are currently being interrogated across the country over the allegation of examination malpractices. JAMB explained that Anambra State took the lead with 14 suspects.

While announcing the official release of the results, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave an update on the number of suspects. Oloyede also noted that only 467 underage candidates met the prescribed minimum score, and 50 of them were arrested for engaging in cheating during the examination.

Source: Legit.ng