Nollywood star Bolaji Ogunmola shared the difficult challenges she faced during her early days in the Nigerian film industry

The movie star revealed in a recent interview that filmmakers stereotyped her heavily because of her curvy body shape

The actress also discussed her strong passion for entrepreneurship while explaining why she avoided traditional office jobs and decided to focus on diversifying her income

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has revealed the struggles she faced at the start of her career, explaining how her looks often determined the kind of roles she was offered.

She said producers and directors tried to restrict her to certain characters, making it difficult for her to break into lead roles.

Bolaji Ogunmola says Nollywood producers once limited her to “side chick” roles because she was dark-skinned and curvy. Photo: bolajiogunmola

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a YouTube interview with social media personality and content creator Joseph Onaolapo, popularly known as Jay On-Air, the actress explained that being dark-skinned and curvy came with its own challenges in an industry that once favoured lighter complexions.

Bolaji Ogunmola recounted how she was constantly pushed into playing “side chick” roles instead of being considered for more diverse characters.

“It was almost like they wanted to put me in a box. I am dark-skinned. There was a time when light-skinned people were reigning, and they told me I was very curvy and tried to limit me to ‘side chick’ roles.”

Choosing business over a 9–5 office job

She said her journey into Nollywood began with the Next Movie Star reality show, where she did not make it into the final house.

Despite that setback, she described her path as tough but consistent, saying she kept pushing through the challenges.

Bolaji Ogunmola shares painful experience of being boxed into certain movie roles because of her body shape. Photo: bolajiogunmola

Source: Instagram

Bolaji Ogunmola also shared how she ventured into business early in her career, choosing entrepreneurship over office jobs.

She explained that she never wanted the routine of a nine-to-five and preferred to build something meaningful for herself.

“I just wanted my life to have meaning at that time. I am not somebody who likes to sit at home; I wanted to do something. I never wanted to do 9–5. I will not do 9–5, it’s not just me. Shoutout to people who do it, I applaud you. But for me, I am business-savvy like that.”

Bolaji Ogunmola speaks on lessons and mentorship

The actress emphasised the importance of financial discipline and preparing for life beyond fame, urging creatives to invest and diversify their income.

“Life is in phases. You are popular today, you may not be tomorrow. What are you doing to put food on the table? You should be investing, positioning yourself from now. I have always been that kind of person, so I always have something else I am doing.”

Bolaji credited filmmaker Biodun Stephen for mentoring her, describing her as a strong influence on her professional growth.

“Before you lead, serve. A lot of the things I learnt were from other producers. Biodun Stephen was my first teacher when it comes to movie production. Every time I am on set, I am watching her.”

Watch the full interview below:

Bolaji Ogunmola addresses rumours with Daniel Etim-Effiong

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bolaji Ogunmola addressed public reactions surrounding her romantic movie scenes with actor Daniel Etim-Effiong.

The actress explained that many viewers often struggle to separate acting from real life, adding that all the romantic scenes they shared were strictly professional and scripted.

Bolaji also stated that Daniel Etim-Effiong’s wife understands the nature of acting and never misunderstood their working relationship, stressing that they are not close outside movie sets.

Source: Legit.ng