Cubana Chief Priest failed to secure the APC ticket for the Rep seat after months of political mobilisation and growing public attention around his ambition

The businessman’s decision to join politics under the APC had earlier generated mixed reactions, with supporters praising his grassroots popularity while critics questioned his political readiness

The outcome of the fiercely contested APC primary marked a major setback for the nightlife entrepreneur’s 2027 political ambition

Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has failed to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the House of Representatives seat in Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The party primary, held ahead of the 2027 general elections, ended his bid to represent the constituency under the APC platform.

Cubana Chief Priest suffers major setback as APC primary ends his bid for Imo House of Representatives ticket ahead of 2027 elections. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest had earlier declared his full entry into politics, a move that stirred wide reactions across social media.

Known for his influence in the entertainment and hospitality industry, the celebrity barman had purchased the APC nomination and expression of interest forms, signalling his ambition to contest for the federal seat.

He explained that his decision was driven by a desire to promote youth empowerment and grassroots development in the region.

As the coordinator of the South-East City Boy Movement, his political ambition attracted both praise and criticism.

Supporters pointed to his popularity, philanthropy, and strong connection with young people, while critics raised concerns about his lack of political experience and readiness for legislative duties.

The announcement of his candidacy quickly became a trending topic on social media, reflecting the mixed feelings among constituents and political stakeholders.

The APC primary election was part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 polls.

Despite his high-profile entry into the race, Cubana Chief Priest was unable to clinch the ticket, as reported by Nigerian Tribune.

The final vote count and the identity of the candidate who emerged victorious were yet to be made public at the time of reporting, leaving the outcome open for confirmation.

His loss marks a significant moment in the unfolding political contest in Imo State, where several aspirants are battling for party tickets in anticipation of the general elections.

The development also shows the intense competition within the APC as it positions itself for the forthcoming polls.

Cubana Chief Priest reacts to the Delta police killing

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Cubana Chief Priest joined voices condemning the shocking killing of a young man by police officers in Effurun, Ovwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The socialite's reaction followed a viral video originally shared by activist Harrison Gwamnishu on Tuesday, April 28, showing a suspect begging for mercy before an officer identified as ASP Nuhu Usman shot him multiple times.

Reacting through his Instagram story, Cubana Chief Priest voiced extreme anger and insisted on a life-for-life penalty for the officer, stating that the victim tried everything to stop the officers' action, but they chose to end his life instead.

Source: Legit.ng