A Nigerian student has said his UTME result is not a true reflection of his academic abilities because he studied well

A part of the examination result that broke the boy's heart the most is mathematics, because he said he covered 90% of his syllabus

He posted his result on X and noted that he scored 154 marks in aggregate, a far cry from what he was expecting

A Nigerian boy is in deep pain because of the result he obtained in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to the boy who posted his result on X, he studied hard, and he was expecting to do very well.

The boy says he scored 33 in mathematics, even though he covered 90% of the syllabus. Photo credit: X/favourite0408 and JAMB.

However, when the result was released, he plummeted to 154 marks, a situation he said was unexpected.

Favourite said he covered 90% of his syllabus, only for him to end up scoring 33 marks in mathematics.

Apart from the abysmal performance in mathematics, the student also scored 44 in Use of English.

While he scored 38 in physics, he scored 39 in chemistry, bringing his total marks to 154.

He wrote:

"Dear @JAMBHQ I'm writing to formally express my concern regarding the result I received. I believe that this score does not reflect my JAMB especially the mathematics because how can I cover over 90 per cent of my maths syllabus and end up scoring 33 out of 100."

He noted that he scored 235 and 253 in the past, only for him to fall to 154 in 2025.

The boy said he scored 154 in the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: X/@favourite0408.

His words:

"Please, you guys should investigate this cos when am scoring 235, 253 una no give me admission. Now that I scored 154 how will I receive admission.........am writing this with sadness cos you guys have really set my life back. I don't believe this results please you guys should help me tag jamb.......y'all should help me out pleasseee."

See his post below:

Reactions as boy cries out after seeing his result

@o3empire

"I think it is your result because for you to write "I'm" as "Am", it shows that you're not actually what you think you are."

